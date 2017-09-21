Watching the search for a missing girl who turned out not to exist

Mexico City (CNN) "Silencio!" The shout comes, then as far as one can see, fists are raised in the air.

Hope, at rescue scenes across the country, is measured in silence.

Marine holds both hands up to quiet crowd so searchers can listen for any sign of life. Hundreds gathered fall into pin-drop silence pic.twitter.com/JEE60KKILc

Twenty-four hours after the earthquake, the urgency and sense of hope was palpable. Emergency officials were specific and certain that someone was communicating with them from below.

Local news outlets initially reported that an 8-year-old girl named Frida was there, buried and talking. Later, other reports suggested she was 12 years old.

Rescuers were said to have moved a hose to the scene to provide the girl with water, and they were reported to be in constant communication.

Photos: Deadly earthquake rocks central Mexico Rescue workers search for survivors Thursday, September 21, at a collapsed apartment building in Mexico City. A magnitude 7.1 quake hit central Mexico two days earlier. Hide Caption 1 of 41 Photos: Deadly earthquake rocks central Mexico A religious statue is salvaged from a former convent that was heavily damaged in Tlayacapan, Mexico. This was the second earthquake to hit Mexico in the past two weeks. A magnitude 8.1 quake struck off the country's southern coast on September 8. Hide Caption 2 of 41 Photos: Deadly earthquake rocks central Mexico A wall is damaged at a home in Tlayacapan on Wednesday, September 20. Hide Caption 3 of 41 Photos: Deadly earthquake rocks central Mexico Volunteers organize donations in Mexico City on September 20. Hide Caption 4 of 41 Photos: Deadly earthquake rocks central Mexico Rescuers in Mexico City work to save a child trapped inside the Enrique Rebsamen elementary school on September 20. Hide Caption 5 of 41 Photos: Deadly earthquake rocks central Mexico Men carry beams of wood to offer help in Mexico City's Roma neighborhood on September 20. Hide Caption 6 of 41 Photos: Deadly earthquake rocks central Mexico Families prepare to sleep under tarps outside their quake-damaged building in Mexico City on September 20. Hide Caption 7 of 41 Photos: Deadly earthquake rocks central Mexico Rescuers and firefighters lower a corpse from a house in Mexico City on September 20. Hide Caption 8 of 41 Photos: Deadly earthquake rocks central Mexico Volunteers and rescue workers search for people trapped inside the Enrique Rebsamen school on September 20. Hide Caption 9 of 41 Photos: Deadly earthquake rocks central Mexico A volunteer in Mexico City asks for silence as a flattened building is searched for survivors on September 20. Hide Caption 10 of 41 Photos: Deadly earthquake rocks central Mexico Members of the Mexican Army nap September 20 after assisting in search-and-rescue missions in Mexico City. Hide Caption 11 of 41 Photos: Deadly earthquake rocks central Mexico People look for survivors in Mexico City on September 20. Hide Caption 12 of 41 Photos: Deadly earthquake rocks central Mexico A man walks his bike past a partially collapsed building in Jojutla on September 20. Hide Caption 13 of 41 Photos: Deadly earthquake rocks central Mexico Volunteers arrange food and other donated supplies at a distribution point in Mexico City on September 20. Hide Caption 14 of 41 Photos: Deadly earthquake rocks central Mexico Children's toys are seen in a damaged building in Mexico City on September 20. Hide Caption 15 of 41 Photos: Deadly earthquake rocks central Mexico A survivor is pulled out of rubble in Mexico City on September 20. Hide Caption 16 of 41 Photos: Deadly earthquake rocks central Mexico People sleep on the street next to damaged homes in Jojutla on September 20. Hide Caption 17 of 41 Photos: Deadly earthquake rocks central Mexico Soldiers remove debris from a collapsed building in Mexico City on September 20. Hide Caption 18 of 41 Photos: Deadly earthquake rocks central Mexico An injured person is carried away after being rescued in Mexico City on Tuesday, September 19. The earthquake happened on the anniversary of a 1985 quake that killed an estimated 9,500 people in and around Mexico City. Hide Caption 19 of 41 Photos: Deadly earthquake rocks central Mexico Rescue workers remove rubble from a Mexico City building on September 19. Hide Caption 20 of 41 Photos: Deadly earthquake rocks central Mexico Rescue workers in Mexico City search for people trapped inside the collapsed Enrique Rebsamen school on September 19. Hide Caption 21 of 41 Photos: Deadly earthquake rocks central Mexico A man comforts a student outside a school in Mexico City on September 19. Hide Caption 22 of 41 Photos: Deadly earthquake rocks central Mexico A police officer runs toward the site where a building collapsed in Mexico City on September 19. Hide Caption 23 of 41 Photos: Deadly earthquake rocks central Mexico Rescue workers and volunteers search a collapsed building in Mexico City on September 19. Hide Caption 24 of 41 Photos: Deadly earthquake rocks central Mexico A man is rescued under rubble in Mexico City's Condesa area on September 19. Hide Caption 25 of 41 Photos: Deadly earthquake rocks central Mexico Hide Caption 26 of 41 Photos: Deadly earthquake rocks central Mexico A woman's crushed body hangs from a collapsed building in Mexico City on September 19. Hide Caption 27 of 41 Photos: Deadly earthquake rocks central Mexico Recovery efforts take place at the collapse of a residential building in Mexico City on September 19. Hide Caption 28 of 41 Photos: Deadly earthquake rocks central Mexico The quake damaged the Jojutla Municipal Palace. Hide Caption 29 of 41 Photos: Deadly earthquake rocks central Mexico A search goes on at the scene of a collapsed building in Mexico City's Del Valle neighborhood on September 19. Hide Caption 30 of 41 Photos: Deadly earthquake rocks central Mexico Emergency workers remove debris as they search for survivors in Mexico City on September 19. Hide Caption 31 of 41 Photos: Deadly earthquake rocks central Mexico People react in Mexico City just after the quake hit. Hide Caption 32 of 41 Photos: Deadly earthquake rocks central Mexico People gather on a Mexico City street after office buildings were evacuated because of the quake. Hide Caption 33 of 41 Photos: Deadly earthquake rocks central Mexico A building is damaged in Mexico City on September 19. Hide Caption 34 of 41 Photos: Deadly earthquake rocks central Mexico A woman in Mexico City cries as she tries to reach people on her cell phone after the quake. Hide Caption 35 of 41 Photos: Deadly earthquake rocks central Mexico Patients from a Mexico City hospital receive treatment outside after the hospital was evacuated on September 19. Hide Caption 36 of 41 Photos: Deadly earthquake rocks central Mexico A woman in Mexico City reacts after the quake. Hide Caption 37 of 41 Photos: Deadly earthquake rocks central Mexico People remove debris off a building that collapsed in Mexico City. Hide Caption 38 of 41 Photos: Deadly earthquake rocks central Mexico A car is crushed by debris in Mexico City on September 19. Hide Caption 39 of 41 Photos: Deadly earthquake rocks central Mexico A woman receives medical assistance after she was injured in Mexico City on September 19. Hide Caption 40 of 41 Photos: Deadly earthquake rocks central Mexico People stand inside a Mexico City building that collapsed in the quake. Hide Caption 41 of 41

In the middle of it all, a huge cheer went up: "Dos vivo!" Two alive and presumably buried in the rubble. Rescuers seemed to be onto the right place where two or more people could be alive.

As night fell, a heavy rain came with it, but the pace of activity quickened into a near-frenzy with calls for the serious pain killer fentanyl, stretchers, and oxygen. Doctors and several ambulances arrived within minutes.

It felt like good news in the form of a dust-covered child would come at any moment.

By morning, now nearly 48 hours since the quake, the pace was still in high gear, and the level of organization matched.

Volunteers waited in helmets and gloves so they could take their turn on a human chain handing bricks, debris and materials from the point of rescue to waiting dump trucks. It was a well oiled machine working at full capacity, in the hope that one more person may live.

The sign for quiet. Back at the elementary school where there is still of finding survivors. pic.twitter.com/0KLFwIUqI0 — Miguel Marquez (@miguelmarquez) September 21, 2017

Fifty hours after the quake, everything changed -- a photocopied statement from a sub-secretary of the Mexican Navy, which had been managing the scene, announced that all children attending the Enrique Rébsamen school were accounted for.

Nineteen were dead, another 11 had been pulled from the rubble in the first 24 hours and all others were either in the hospital or safe and sound at home.

Officials insist that someone might still be down there alive. They said they heard sounds, but it wasn't clear whether those sounds were human or just the building settling and further collapsing.

Flowers for the dead and missing arrive at school collapsed in Mexico City. pic.twitter.com/IOuhcLKnQO — Miguel Marquez (@miguelmarquez) September 21, 2017

Fifty-six hours after the earth moved and changed lives across Mexico, the moments of silence dropped off. Maybe one an hour, and then only for a minute or two.

The hum of machinery, of a thousand people talking and dump trucks rumbling continued. The business of rescue and recovery continued. But the silence was nearly gone, and hope along with it.