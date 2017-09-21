Watching the search for a missing girl who turned out not to exist

Mexico City (CNN) "Silencio!" The shout comes, then as far as one can see, fists are raised in the air.

Hope, at rescue scenes across the country, is measured in silence.

Marine holds both hands up to quiet crowd so searchers can listen for any sign of life. Hundreds gathered fall into pin-drop silence pic.twitter.com/JEE60KKILc

Twenty-four hours after the earthquake, the urgency and sense of hope was palpable. Emergency officials were specific and certain that someone was communicating with them from below. Local news outlets reported that an 8-year-old girl named Frida was there, buried and talking. They had gotten a hose to her to provide water and they were in constant communication.

A woman receives medical assistance after she was injured in Mexico City on September 19.

Patients from a Mexico City hospital receive treatment outside after the hospital was evacuated on September 19.

A woman in Mexico City cries as she tries to reach people on her cell phone after the quake.

People gather on a Mexico City street after office buildings were evacuated because of the quake.

Emergency workers remove debris as they search for survivors in Mexico City on September 19.

A search goes on at the scene of a collapsed building in Mexico City's Del Valle neighborhood on September 19.

Recovery efforts take place at the collapse of a residential building in Mexico City on September 19.

A police officer runs toward the site where a building collapsed in Mexico City on September 19.

An injured person is carried away after being rescued in Mexico City on Tuesday, September 19. The earthquake happened on the anniversary of a 1985 quake that killed an estimated 9,500 people in and around Mexico City.

People sleep on the street next to damaged homes in Jojutla on September 20.

A survivor is pulled out of rubble in Mexico City on September 20.

Children's toys are seen in a damaged building in Mexico City on September 20.

Volunteers arrange food and other donated supplies at a distribution point in Mexico City on September 20.

Members of the Mexican Army nap September 20 after assisting in search-and-rescue missions in Mexico City.

A volunteer in Mexico City asks for silence as a flattened building is searched for survivors on September 20.

Families prepare to sleep under tarps outside their quake-damaged building in Mexico City on September 20.

Men carry beams of wood to offer help in Mexico City's Roma neighborhood on September 20.

In the middle of it all, a huge cheer went up: "Dos vivo!" Two alive and presumably buried in the rubble. Rescuers seemed to be onto the right place where two or more people could be alive.

As night fell, a heavy rain came with it, but the pace of activity quickened into a near-frenzy with calls for the serious pain killer fentanyl, stretchers, and oxygen. Doctors and several ambulances arrived within minutes.

It felt like good news in the form of a dust-covered child would come at any moment.

By morning, now nearly 48 hours since the quake, the pace was still in high gear, and the level of organization matched.

Volunteers waited in helmets and gloves so they could take their turn on a human chain handing bricks, debris and materials from the point of rescue to waiting dump trucks. It was a well oiled machine working at full capacity, in the hope that one more person may live.

The sign for quiet. Back at the elementary school where there is still of finding survivors. pic.twitter.com/0KLFwIUqI0 — Miguel Marquez (@miguelmarquez) September 21, 2017

Fifty hours after the quake, everything changed -- a photocopied statement from a sub-secretary of the Mexican Navy, which had been managing the scene, announced that all children attending the Enrique Rébsamen school were accounted for.

Nineteen were dead, another 11 had been pulled from the rubble in the first 24 hours and all others were either in the hospital or safe and sound at home.

Officials insist that someone might still be down there alive. They said they heard sounds, but it wasn't clear whether those sounds were human or just the building settling and further collapsing.

Flowers for the dead and missing arrive at school collapsed in Mexico City. pic.twitter.com/IOuhcLKnQO — Miguel Marquez (@miguelmarquez) September 21, 2017

Fifty-six hours after the earth moved and changed lives across Mexico, the moments of silence dropped off. Maybe one an hour, and then only for a minute or two.

The hum of machinery, of a thousand people talking and dump trucks rumbling continued. The business of rescue and recovery continued. But the silence was nearly gone, and hope along with it.