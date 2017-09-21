Story highlights Death toll from Mexico City earthquake rises to 273

All children who attended the collapsed school have been accounted for

A 12-year-old girl is not trapped in the rubble, as was previously believed, authorities say

Mexico City (CNN) The search for a 12-year-old thought to be trapped in a Mexico City elementary school ended Thursday with the news that all students have been accounted for.

But rescuers will continue their work, as signs suggest that someone may still be alive in the rubble, Angel Enrique Sarmiento, Mexico's sub-secretary of Navy, said Thursday.

For days, Colegio Enrique Rebsamen was the site of a massive search and rescue operation offering a glimmer of hope in the chaotic aftermath of Tuesday's magnitude 7.1 quake . Reports of the missing 12-year-old riveted people across the country, who watched the rescue efforts unfold live on television.

However, as of Thursday afternoon, authorities had determined the whereabouts of all the school's students, both alive and dead, Sarmiento said.

Authorities have confirmed 25 dead -- 19 children and six adults -- at the school, and 11 more have been sent to hospitals, he said. But there are indications that someone may still be alive in the rubble, he added.