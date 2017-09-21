Mexico City (CNN) Rescuers in Mexico City continued to claw through an elementary school's debris Thursday morning in an urgent attempt to reach a 12-year-girl, two days after a powerful earthquake trapped her and killed at least 250 people across central Mexico.

At the school, officials say 26 bodies -- including those of 21 children -- have been found and 11 people had been rescued. But a search for survivors intensified Wednesday when rescuers made contact with the 12-year-old girl and temperature readings suggested two others might be alive inside, CNN affiliate Foro TV reported.

Rescuers have been hauling chunks of lumber and concrete from the debris as others tried to shore up parts of the collapsed structure with beams. Workers were close to pinpointing the girl's location Thursday morning, Mexican navy Adm. Jose Luis Vergara told Foro TV.

"At this moment we know that at least one girl is alive inside," Vergara said.

Rescue crews rush to save survivors trapped under a collapsed school Wednesday in Mexico City.

Workers are trying to reach the girl through two routes, he said. Soldiers, rescuers and medics didn't stop working despite the rain and the risk of the building's further collapse.

Shortly after a cloud of dust flew up from the site, rescuer Alberto Salinas made a public plea on Foro TV, asking for beams, pulleys and other materials to shore up the structure.

"This is the spirit of us, of Mexico," volunteer Ivan Ramos of Mexico City said Wednesday night. "That's our community in general; it crosses classes -- if you are rich or poor -- and any other divide."

Tuesday's quake turned dozens of buildings in central Mexico into dust and debris, killing at least 250 people , Mexico City Mayor Miguel Angel Mancera told Foro TV.

President Enrique Peña Nieto has declared a national emergency following the quake. It was the second large seismic event to hit Mexico in 12 days , with an 8.1 magnitude earthquake killing nearly 100 people farther south on September 8.

The country has declared three days of mourning.

An unaccounted number of people are staying at shelters around Mexico City after losing their homes. Schools have closed indefinitely, and millions remain without power.

'I thought someone was kicking my chair'

About 2,000 public schools were damaged in Tuesday's quake, Secretary of Public Education Aurelio Nuños said. Sixteen of the 212 affected schools in Mexico City had serious damage, he said.

About 2,000 public schools were damaged in Tuesday's quake, Secretary of Public Education Aurelio Nuños said. Sixteen of the 212 affected schools in Mexico City had serious damage, he said.

Rescue personnel work to rescue a child trapped inside the Enrique Rebsamen elementary school in Mexico City on Wednesday, September 20. Searches are underway at buildings in the region that collapsed after a magnitude 7.1 earthquake struck central Mexico a day earlier. A group of men calling themselves the Insurgentes Brigade arrive carrying beams of wood to offer help in Mexico City's Roma neighborhood on September 20. Families prepare to sleep under tarps on the sidewalk outside their quake-damaged building in Mexico City on September 20. Rescuers and firefighters lower a corpse from a house in Mexico City on September 20. Volunteers and rescue workers search for people trapped inside the Enrique Rebsamen school on September 20. The school in Mexico City collapsed a day earlier. A volunteer in Mexico City asks for silence as a flattened building is searched for survivors on September 20. This was the second earthquake to hit Mexico in the past two weeks. A magnitude 8.1 quake struck off the country's southern coast on September 8. Members of the Mexican Army nap September 20 after assisting in search-and-rescue missions in Mexico City. People look for survivors in Mexico City on September 20. The earthquake happened on the anniversary of a 1985 quake that killed an estimated 9,500 people in and around Mexico City. A man walks his bike past a partially collapsed building in Jojutla on September 20. Volunteers arrange food and other donated supplies at a distribution point in Mexico City on September 20. Children's toys are seen in a damaged building in Mexico City on September 20. A survivor is pulled out of rubble in Mexico City on September 20. People sleep on the street next to damaged homes in Jojutla on September 20. Soldiers remove debris from a collapsed building in Mexico City on September 20. An injured person is carried away after being rescued in Mexico City on Tuesday, September 19. Rescue workers remove rubble from a Mexico City building on September 19. Rescue workers in Mexico City search for people trapped inside the collapsed Enrique Rebsamen school on September 19. A man comforts a student outside a school in Mexico City on September 19. A police officer runs toward the site where a building collapsed in Mexico City on September 19. Rescue workers and volunteers search a collapsed building in Mexico City on September 19. A man is rescued under rubble in Mexico City's Condesa area on September 19. A woman's crushed body hangs from a collapsed building in Mexico City on September 19. Recovery efforts take place at the collapse of a residential building in Mexico City on September 19. The quake damaged the Jojutla Municipal Palace. A search goes on at the scene of a collapsed building in Mexico City's Del Valle neighborhood on September 19. Emergency workers remove debris as they search for survivors in Mexico City on September 19. People react in Mexico City just after the quake hit. People gather on a Mexico City street after office buildings were evacuated because of the quake. A building is damaged in Mexico City on September 19. A woman in Mexico City cries as she tries to reach people on her cell phone after the quake. Patients from a Mexico City hospital receive treatment outside after the hospital was evacuated on September 19. A woman in Mexico City reacts after the quake. People remove debris off a building that collapsed in Mexico City. A car is crushed by debris in Mexico City on September 19. A woman receives medical assistance after she was injured in Mexico City on September 19. People stand inside a Mexico City building that collapsed in the quake.

At the private Colegio Enrique Rabsamen, where rescuers are trying to reach the girl, the temblor caused the school to fold in on itself, sandwiching and collapsing classroom onto classroom.

Foro TV interviewed two girls who said they were doing their English homework as the building began to shake.

"I thought someone was kicking my chair, but I turned around and no one was kicking me," one girl told the station.

"The English teacher said there was a quake. Our teacher took us to the stairs, and that's when part of the building started to come down. There was dust everywhere. We couldn't see."

Military, police and civil volunteers work to rescue the last remaining people stuck in Colegio Enrique Rebsamen almost 24 hours after the 7.1 magnitude earthquake. @cnn #mexicocity #earthquake A post shared by Khushbu Shah (@khushbuoshea) on Sep 20, 2017 at 10:09am PDT

Signs of life

Members of the Mexican navy, the Red Cross and the rescue team Los Topos joined recovery efforts Wednesday, and volunteers from across the region pitched in as well.

Luisa, a 16-year-old volunteer, had been at Colegio Enrique Rabsamen since Tuesday. She stopped to describe the grim scene as she made her way to deliver sweets to rescuers.

"It's horrible. We saw a lot of children dead on the floor. Their moms crying," she said, shaking her head.

The crews removed bricks and pieces of concrete by hand and used thermal, sound and movement sensors to aid their search, according to Foro TV. Throughout Wednesday, they held up their fists and gestured for silence so they could listen for signs of life, extending a veil of calm over an otherwise chaotic scene.

Marine holds both hands up to quiet crowd so searchers can listen for any sign of life. Hundreds gathered fall into pin-drop silence pic.twitter.com/JEE60KKILc — Miguel Marquez (@miguelmarquez) September 20, 2017

By late Wednesday afternoon, activity grew frenetic. Heavy machinery cleared away excess debris and brought in more to fortify collapsing areas of the buildings.

Rescuers said they found two temperature readings of vital organs that were confirmed by a doctor with the Federal Police.

Volunteers and rescuers search for survivors Tuesday at Mexico City's Colegio Enrique Rebsamen.

"That person should be alive," a rescuer told Foro TV.

"It's definitely a body with life," said another. "There was some movement of the fingers."

Yet the weight of the lives lost weighed heavily on some volunteers, including Ivan Ramos. He has a son of his own who survived the earthquake.

"This is a tragedy," he said. "It's kids. It will take a long time to heal."

President: Rescues are the priority

Mexico's President asked people to stay indoors and away from the streets while rescue attempts continue. Still, residents are joining forces with rescue workers to search for survivors.

"Unfortunately, many people have lost their lives, including girls and boys in schools, buildings and houses. I want to express my condolences to those who lost a family member or a loved one. Mexico shares your grief," Peña Nieto said. "The priority now is continue rescuing those who are still trapped and provide medical attention to the injured."

The death toll from the temblor was likely high because it struck so close to Mexico City, one of North America's most populous metropolises with more than 21 million people.

The earthquake also had a depth of 51 kilometers (32 miles), making it a shallow quake -- which means more shaking and destruction on the Earth's surface.

More than 100 deaths came in Mexico City. There were 69 deaths in Morelos state, 43 in Puebla state, 13 in the state of Mexico, four in Guerrero state and one in Oaxaca state, according to Luis Felipe Puente, national coordinator of civil protection for the Interior Ministry.

To provide some scope of the affected area, Oaxaca de Juarez, the capital of Oaxaca state, is almost 480 kilometers (300 miles) from Mexico City.

Missing students

Photos of missing students circulated on social media. Outside Colegio Enrique Rabsamen, dozens of parents waited, hoping to find their missing children.

The family of 7-year-old Jose Eduardo Huerta Rodriguez looked for hours through handwritten lists with the names of those who had been rescued. They also visited the city's hospitals.

The front of the elementary school where rescues are still ongoing. It's somber and quiet. No one is chatting or talking. The police are very serious and the most telling of all, the priests who are waiting to the side. @cnn #mexicocity #earthquake A post shared by Khushbu Shah (@khushbuoshea) on Sep 20, 2017 at 11:35am PDT

Late Tuesday, a family member who had stayed outside the school called Jose's mother.

"He was still inside the school, and he was dead when they rescued him," his aunt Paola Rodriguez told CNN.