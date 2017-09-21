Breaking News

Mexico school collapse: Race to free girl amid concerns of further danger

By Emanuella Grinberg, Kara Fox and Nicole Chavez, CNN

Updated 9:07 AM ET, Thu September 21, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Search efforts continue at collapsed school
Search efforts continue at collapsed school

    JUST WATCHED

    Search efforts continue at collapsed school

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Search efforts continue at collapsed school 01:11

Story highlights

  • Rescuers try to reach 12-year-old girl and two others trapped at Mexico City school
  • Crews are working amid rain and risk of building's further collapse

Mexico City (CNN)Rescuers in Mexico City continued to claw through an elementary school's debris Thursday morning in an urgent attempt to reach a 12-year-girl, two days after a powerful earthquake trapped her and killed at least 250 people across central Mexico.

The rescue attempt at the capital's Colegio Enrique Rebsamen came amid concerns the structure could collapse further, and was one of a number of searches underway at buildings that collapsed in the region after Tuesday's magnitude 7.1 quake.
At the school, officials say 26 bodies -- including those of 21 children -- have been found and 11 people had been rescued. But a search for survivors intensified Wednesday when rescuers made contact with the 12-year-old girl and temperature readings suggested two others might be alive inside, CNN affiliate Foro TV reported.
    Rescuers have been hauling chunks of lumber and concrete from the debris as others tried to shore up parts of the collapsed structure with beams. Workers were close to pinpointing the girl's location Thursday morning, Mexican navy Adm. Jose Luis Vergara told Foro TV.
    "At this moment we know that at least one girl is alive inside," Vergara said.
    Read More
    Rescue crews rush to save survivors trapped under a collapsed school Wednesday in Mexico City.
    Rescue crews rush to save survivors trapped under a collapsed school Wednesday in Mexico City.
    Workers are trying to reach the girl through two routes, he said. Soldiers, rescuers and medics didn't stop working despite the rain and the risk of the building's further collapse.
    Shortly after a cloud of dust flew up from the site, rescuer Alberto Salinas made a public plea on Foro TV, asking for beams, pulleys and other materials to shore up the structure.
    "This is the spirit of us, of Mexico," volunteer Ivan Ramos of Mexico City said Wednesday night. "That's our community in general; it crosses classes -- if you are rich or poor -- and any other divide."
    Tuesday's quake turned dozens of buildings in central Mexico into dust and debris, killing at least 250 people, Mexico City Mayor Miguel Angel Mancera told Foro TV.
    President Enrique Peña Nieto has declared a national emergency following the quake. It was the second large seismic event to hit Mexico in 12 days, with an 8.1 magnitude earthquake killing nearly 100 people farther south on September 8.
    The country has declared three days of mourning.
    An unaccounted number of people are staying at shelters around Mexico City after losing their homes. Schools have closed indefinitely, and millions remain without power.
    Hours before Tuesday's quake, authorities held a citywide drill on the anniversary of the 1985 earthquake that killed an estimated 9,500 people in and around Mexico City.

    'I thought someone was kicking my chair'

    About 2,000 public schools were damaged in Tuesday's quake, Secretary of Public Education Aurelio Nuños said. Sixteen of the 212 affected schools in Mexico City had serious damage, he said.
    Rescue personnel work to rescue a child &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/09/20/americas/mexico-city-girl-trapped-school/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;trapped inside the Enrique Rebsamen elementary school &lt;/a&gt; in Mexico City on Wednesday, September 20. Searches are underway at buildings in the region that collapsed after a magnitude 7.1 earthquake struck central Mexico a day earlier.
    Photos: Deadly earthquake rocks central Mexico
    Rescue personnel work to rescue a child trapped inside the Enrique Rebsamen elementary school in Mexico City on Wednesday, September 20. Searches are underway at buildings in the region that collapsed after a magnitude 7.1 earthquake struck central Mexico a day earlier.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 37
    A group of men calling themselves the Insurgentes Brigade arrive carrying beams of wood to offer help in Mexico City&#39;s Roma neighborhood on September 20.
    Photos: Deadly earthquake rocks central Mexico
    A group of men calling themselves the Insurgentes Brigade arrive carrying beams of wood to offer help in Mexico City's Roma neighborhood on September 20.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 37
    Families prepare to sleep under tarps on the sidewalk outside their quake-damaged building in Mexico City on September 20.
    Photos: Deadly earthquake rocks central Mexico
    Families prepare to sleep under tarps on the sidewalk outside their quake-damaged building in Mexico City on September 20.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 37
    Rescuers and firefighters lower a corpse from a house in Mexico City on September 20.
    Photos: Deadly earthquake rocks central Mexico
    Rescuers and firefighters lower a corpse from a house in Mexico City on September 20.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 37
    Volunteers and rescue workers search for people &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/09/20/world/enrique-rebsamen-school-mexico-earthquake-trnd/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;trapped inside the Enrique Rebsamen school &lt;/a&gt;on September 20. The school in Mexico City collapsed a day earlier.
    Photos: Deadly earthquake rocks central Mexico
    Volunteers and rescue workers search for people trapped inside the Enrique Rebsamen school on September 20. The school in Mexico City collapsed a day earlier.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 37
    A volunteer in Mexico City asks for silence as a flattened building is searched for survivors on September 20. This was the second earthquake to hit Mexico in the past two weeks. A magnitude 8.1 quake &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/09/08/americas/gallery/mexico-earthquake-2017/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;struck off the country&#39;s southern coast&lt;/a&gt; on September 8.
    Photos: Deadly earthquake rocks central Mexico
    A volunteer in Mexico City asks for silence as a flattened building is searched for survivors on September 20. This was the second earthquake to hit Mexico in the past two weeks. A magnitude 8.1 quake struck off the country's southern coast on September 8.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 37
    Members of the Mexican Army nap September 20 after assisting in search-and-rescue missions in Mexico City.
    Photos: Deadly earthquake rocks central Mexico
    Members of the Mexican Army nap September 20 after assisting in search-and-rescue missions in Mexico City.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 37
    People look for survivors in Mexico City on September 20. The earthquake happened on the anniversary of a 1985 quake that killed an estimated 9,500 people in and around Mexico City.
    Photos: Deadly earthquake rocks central Mexico
    People look for survivors in Mexico City on September 20. The earthquake happened on the anniversary of a 1985 quake that killed an estimated 9,500 people in and around Mexico City.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 37
    A man walks his bike past a partially collapsed building in Jojutla on September 20.
    Photos: Deadly earthquake rocks central Mexico
    A man walks his bike past a partially collapsed building in Jojutla on September 20.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 37
    Volunteers arrange food and other donated supplies at a distribution point in Mexico City on September 20.
    Photos: Deadly earthquake rocks central Mexico
    Volunteers arrange food and other donated supplies at a distribution point in Mexico City on September 20.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 37
    Children&#39;s toys are seen in a damaged building in Mexico City on September 20.
    Photos: Deadly earthquake rocks central Mexico
    Children's toys are seen in a damaged building in Mexico City on September 20.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 37
    A survivor is pulled out of rubble in Mexico City on September 20.
    Photos: Deadly earthquake rocks central Mexico
    A survivor is pulled out of rubble in Mexico City on September 20.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 37
    People sleep on the street next to damaged homes in Jojutla on September 20.
    Photos: Deadly earthquake rocks central Mexico
    People sleep on the street next to damaged homes in Jojutla on September 20.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 37
    Soldiers remove debris from a collapsed building in Mexico City on September 20.
    Photos: Deadly earthquake rocks central Mexico
    Soldiers remove debris from a collapsed building in Mexico City on September 20.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 37
    An injured person is carried away after being rescued in Mexico City on Tuesday, September 19.
    Photos: Deadly earthquake rocks central Mexico
    An injured person is carried away after being rescued in Mexico City on Tuesday, September 19.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 37
    Rescue workers remove rubble from a Mexico City building on September 19.
    Photos: Deadly earthquake rocks central Mexico
    Rescue workers remove rubble from a Mexico City building on September 19.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 37
    Rescue workers in Mexico City search for people trapped inside the collapsed Enrique Rebsamen school on September 19.
    Photos: Deadly earthquake rocks central Mexico
    Rescue workers in Mexico City search for people trapped inside the collapsed Enrique Rebsamen school on September 19.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 37
    A man comforts a student outside a school in Mexico City on September 19.
    Photos: Deadly earthquake rocks central Mexico
    A man comforts a student outside a school in Mexico City on September 19.
    Hide Caption
    18 of 37
    A police officer runs toward the site where a building collapsed in Mexico City on September 19.
    Photos: Deadly earthquake rocks central Mexico
    A police officer runs toward the site where a building collapsed in Mexico City on September 19.
    Hide Caption
    19 of 37
    Rescue workers and volunteers search a collapsed building in Mexico City on September 19.
    Photos: Deadly earthquake rocks central Mexico
    Rescue workers and volunteers search a collapsed building in Mexico City on September 19.
    Hide Caption
    20 of 37
    A man is rescued under rubble in Mexico City&#39;s Condesa area on September 19.
    Photos: Deadly earthquake rocks central Mexico
    A man is rescued under rubble in Mexico City's Condesa area on September 19.
    Hide Caption
    21 of 37
    Photos: Deadly earthquake rocks central Mexico
    Hide Caption
    22 of 37
    A woman&#39;s crushed body hangs from a collapsed building in Mexico City on September 19.
    Photos: Deadly earthquake rocks central Mexico
    A woman's crushed body hangs from a collapsed building in Mexico City on September 19.
    Hide Caption
    23 of 37
    Recovery efforts take place at the collapse of a residential building in Mexico City on September 19.
    Photos: Deadly earthquake rocks central Mexico
    Recovery efforts take place at the collapse of a residential building in Mexico City on September 19.
    Hide Caption
    24 of 37
    The quake damaged the Jojutla Municipal Palace.
    Photos: Deadly earthquake rocks central Mexico
    The quake damaged the Jojutla Municipal Palace.
    Hide Caption
    25 of 37
    A search goes on at the scene of a collapsed building in Mexico City&#39;s Del Valle neighborhood on September 19.
    Photos: Deadly earthquake rocks central Mexico
    A search goes on at the scene of a collapsed building in Mexico City's Del Valle neighborhood on September 19.
    Hide Caption
    26 of 37
    Emergency workers remove debris as they search for survivors in Mexico City on September 19.
    Photos: Deadly earthquake rocks central Mexico
    Emergency workers remove debris as they search for survivors in Mexico City on September 19.
    Hide Caption
    27 of 37
    People react in Mexico City just after the quake hit.
    Photos: Deadly earthquake rocks central Mexico
    People react in Mexico City just after the quake hit.
    Hide Caption
    28 of 37
    People gather on a Mexico City street after office buildings were evacuated because of the quake.
    Photos: Deadly earthquake rocks central Mexico
    People gather on a Mexico City street after office buildings were evacuated because of the quake.
    Hide Caption
    29 of 37
    A building is damaged in Mexico City on September 19.
    Photos: Deadly earthquake rocks central Mexico
    A building is damaged in Mexico City on September 19.
    Hide Caption
    30 of 37
    A woman in Mexico City cries as she tries to reach people on her cell phone after the quake.
    Photos: Deadly earthquake rocks central Mexico
    A woman in Mexico City cries as she tries to reach people on her cell phone after the quake.
    Hide Caption
    31 of 37
    Patients from a Mexico City hospital receive treatment outside after the hospital was evacuated on September 19.
    Photos: Deadly earthquake rocks central Mexico
    Patients from a Mexico City hospital receive treatment outside after the hospital was evacuated on September 19.
    Hide Caption
    32 of 37
    A woman in Mexico City reacts after the quake.
    Photos: Deadly earthquake rocks central Mexico
    A woman in Mexico City reacts after the quake.
    Hide Caption
    33 of 37
    People remove debris off a building that collapsed in Mexico City.
    Photos: Deadly earthquake rocks central Mexico
    People remove debris off a building that collapsed in Mexico City.
    Hide Caption
    34 of 37
    A car is crushed by debris in Mexico City on September 19.
    Photos: Deadly earthquake rocks central Mexico
    A car is crushed by debris in Mexico City on September 19.
    Hide Caption
    35 of 37
    A woman receives medical assistance after she was injured in Mexico City on September 19.
    Photos: Deadly earthquake rocks central Mexico
    A woman receives medical assistance after she was injured in Mexico City on September 19.
    Hide Caption
    36 of 37
    People stand inside a Mexico City building that collapsed in the quake.
    Photos: Deadly earthquake rocks central Mexico
    People stand inside a Mexico City building that collapsed in the quake.
    Hide Caption
    37 of 37
    0921 Rebsamen school rescue 10 mexico earthquake 092011 mexico earthquake 092012 mexico earthquake 0920 04 mexico quake 092001 mexico quake 092012 mexico quake 092006 mexico quake 092011 mexico quake 092007 mexico quake 092008 mexico quake 092013 mexico quake 092005 mexico quake 092009 mexico quake 092010 mexico quake 092041 mexico earthquake 091903 Mexico earthquake school collapse 091952 mexico earthquake 091947 mexico earthquake 091945 mexico earthquake 091940 mexico earthquake 0919graphic warning - multiple images19 mexico earthquake 091949 mexico earthquake 091951 mexico earthquake 091931 mexico earthquake 091934 mexico earthquake 091907 mexico earthquake 091911 mexico earthquake 091912 mexico earthquake 091918 mexico earthquake 091922 mexico earthquake 0919 RESTRICTED14 mexico earthquake 091901 mexico earthquake 091915 mexico earthquake 091916 mexico earthquake 091902 mexico earthquake 0919
    At the private Colegio Enrique Rabsamen, where rescuers are trying to reach the girl, the temblor caused the school to fold in on itself, sandwiching and collapsing classroom onto classroom.
    Foro TV interviewed two girls who said they were doing their English homework as the building began to shake.
    "I thought someone was kicking my chair, but I turned around and no one was kicking me," one girl told the station.
    "The English teacher said there was a quake. Our teacher took us to the stairs, and that's when part of the building started to come down. There was dust everywhere. We couldn't see."

    Signs of life

    Members of the Mexican navy, the Red Cross and the rescue team Los Topos joined recovery efforts Wednesday, and volunteers from across the region pitched in as well.
    Luisa, a 16-year-old volunteer, had been at Colegio Enrique Rabsamen since Tuesday. She stopped to describe the grim scene as she made her way to deliver sweets to rescuers.
    "It's horrible. We saw a lot of children dead on the floor. Their moms crying," she said, shaking her head.
    The crews removed bricks and pieces of concrete by hand and used thermal, sound and movement sensors to aid their search, according to Foro TV. Throughout Wednesday, they held up their fists and gestured for silence so they could listen for signs of life, extending a veil of calm over an otherwise chaotic scene.
    By late Wednesday afternoon, activity grew frenetic. Heavy machinery cleared away excess debris and brought in more to fortify collapsing areas of the buildings.
    Rescuers said they found two temperature readings of vital organs that were confirmed by a doctor with the Federal Police.
    Volunteers and rescuers search for survivors Tuesday at Mexico City&#39;s Colegio Enrique Rebsamen.
    Volunteers and rescuers search for survivors Tuesday at Mexico City's Colegio Enrique Rebsamen.
    "That person should be alive," a rescuer told Foro TV.
    "It's definitely a body with life," said another. "There was some movement of the fingers."
    Yet the weight of the lives lost weighed heavily on some volunteers, including Ivan Ramos. He has a son of his own who survived the earthquake.
    "This is a tragedy," he said. "It's kids. It will take a long time to heal."

    President: Rescues are the priority

    Mexico's President asked people to stay indoors and away from the streets while rescue attempts continue. Still, residents are joining forces with rescue workers to search for survivors.
    "Unfortunately, many people have lost their lives, including girls and boys in schools, buildings and houses. I want to express my condolences to those who lost a family member or a loved one. Mexico shares your grief," Peña Nieto said. "The priority now is continue rescuing those who are still trapped and provide medical attention to the injured."
    Moment kids found alive in collapsed school
    Moment kids found alive in collapsed school

      JUST WATCHED

      Moment kids found alive in collapsed school

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Moment kids found alive in collapsed school 01:11
    The death toll from the temblor was likely high because it struck so close to Mexico City, one of North America's most populous metropolises with more than 21 million people.
    The earthquake also had a depth of 51 kilometers (32 miles), making it a shallow quake -- which means more shaking and destruction on the Earth's surface.
    More than 100 deaths came in Mexico City. There were 69 deaths in Morelos state, 43 in Puebla state, 13 in the state of Mexico, four in Guerrero state and one in Oaxaca state, according to Luis Felipe Puente, national coordinator of civil protection for the Interior Ministry.
    To provide some scope of the affected area, Oaxaca de Juarez, the capital of Oaxaca state, is almost 480 kilometers (300 miles) from Mexico City.

    Missing students

    Photos of missing students circulated on social media. Outside Colegio Enrique Rabsamen, dozens of parents waited, hoping to find their missing children.
    The family of 7-year-old Jose Eduardo Huerta Rodriguez looked for hours through handwritten lists with the names of those who had been rescued. They also visited the city's hospitals.
    Late Tuesday, a family member who had stayed outside the school called Jose's mother.
    "He was still inside the school, and he was dead when they rescued him," his aunt Paola Rodriguez told CNN.

    CNN's Kara Fox reported from Mexico City, and Emanuella Grinberg and Nicole Chavez wrote from Atlanta. CNN's Mariano Castillo, Joshua Berlinger, Jason Hanna, Eliott C. McLaughlin, Ray Sanchez, Rosa Flores and Laura Diaz-Zuniga contributed to this report.