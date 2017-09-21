Hurricane Maria strengthens again as it heads toward Turks and Caicos

San Juan, Puerto Rico (CNN) Hurricane Maria regained strength Thursday morning as it continued to ravage the Caribbean, with the Turks and Caicos islands next in its crosshairs.

The Category 3 storm lashed the northern coast of the Dominican Republic with heavy rain and 115-mph winds.

It is likely to strengthen over the warm waters of the Turks and Caicos, CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri said. The low-lying islands are particularly at risk of high storm surges.

The best case scenario, he said, is that the storm could skirt the island chain 40-50 miles to the east.

The storm has left a trail of destruction over the past few days, devastating the island nation of Dominica and the US and British Virgin Islands before slamming into Puerto Rico.

Here's what has happened on the islands that have already felt Maria's impact:

Dominican Republic Bracing for flooding

Dominican officials said they were taking a cue from neighboring Puerto Rico's experience -- and were concerned about the potential for flooding from the heavy rainfall.

After Hurricane Irma passed through the country just days ago, the ground is still saturated and the rivers swollen.

As Maria regained strength early Thursday, the country was not expecting a direct landfall -- the center of the storm was about 43 miles (70 km) west of Punta Cana, a popular resort city.

Airports have been shut down but are expected reopen at noon Thursday.

Stranded tourists have been moved into interior rooms of their hotels, leaving oceanfront suites and villas empty.

Photos: Hurricane Maria hits the Caribbean San Juan, Puerto Rico, is seen during a blackout after Hurricane Maria made landfall on September 20. Hurricane Maria is churning through the Caribbean, threatening islands that were already crippled by Hurricane Irma earlier this month. Hide Caption 1 of 23 Photos: Hurricane Maria hits the Caribbean Electricity poles and lines lay toppled on the road in Humacao, Puerto Rico, September 20. Hide Caption 2 of 23 Photos: Hurricane Maria hits the Caribbean Residents move aluminum panels from an intersection in Humacao on September 20. Hide Caption 3 of 23 Photos: Hurricane Maria hits the Caribbean Rescue vehicles from the Emergency Management Agency are trapped under an awning in Humacao. Hide Caption 4 of 23 Photos: Hurricane Maria hits the Caribbean Trees are toppled outside the Roberto Clemente Coliseum in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on September 20. Hide Caption 5 of 23 Photos: Hurricane Maria hits the Caribbean Members of a rescue team embrace as they wait to help in Humacao, Puerto Rico, on September 20. Hide Caption 6 of 23 Photos: Hurricane Maria hits the Caribbean A tree is damaged in Fajardo, Puerto Rico, on September 20. Hide Caption 7 of 23 Photos: Hurricane Maria hits the Caribbean Debris is strewn across a Fajardo street on September 20. Hide Caption 8 of 23 Photos: Hurricane Maria hits the Caribbean A woman closes her property in Naguabo, Puerto Rico, hours before Maria's arrival. Hide Caption 9 of 23 Photos: Hurricane Maria hits the Caribbean People take shelter at Puerto Rico's Humacao Arena on Tuesday, September 19. Hide Caption 10 of 23 Photos: Hurricane Maria hits the Caribbean Two girls play on cots at the Humacao Arena. Hide Caption 11 of 23 Photos: Hurricane Maria hits the Caribbean Waves crash in San Juan as the hurricane neared Puerto Rico on September 19. Hide Caption 12 of 23 Photos: Hurricane Maria hits the Caribbean People pray in Humacao on September 19. Hide Caption 13 of 23 Photos: Hurricane Maria hits the Caribbean A street is flooded in Pointe-a-Pitre, on the French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe, on September 19. Hide Caption 14 of 23 Photos: Hurricane Maria hits the Caribbean People stand near debris at a restaurant in Le Carbet, Martinique, on September 19. Hide Caption 15 of 23 Photos: Hurricane Maria hits the Caribbean People in Luquillo, Puerto Rico, board up windows of a business on September 19. Hide Caption 16 of 23 Photos: Hurricane Maria hits the Caribbean A boat is overturned off the shore of Sainte-Anne, Guadeloupe, on September 19. Hide Caption 17 of 23 Photos: Hurricane Maria hits the Caribbean Cars line up at a gas station in Santurce, Puerto Rico, on September 19. Hide Caption 18 of 23 Photos: Hurricane Maria hits the Caribbean A motorist drives on the flooded waterfront in Fort-de-France, Martinique, on September 19. Hide Caption 19 of 23 Photos: Hurricane Maria hits the Caribbean Floodwaters surround cars in Pointe-a-Pitre, Guadeloupe, on September 19. Hide Caption 20 of 23 Photos: Hurricane Maria hits the Caribbean Soldiers patrol a street in Marigot, St. Martin, as preparations were made for Maria on September 19. Hide Caption 21 of 23 Photos: Hurricane Maria hits the Caribbean People buy provisions in Petit-Bourg, Guadeloupe, as the hurricane approached on Monday, September 18. Hide Caption 22 of 23 Photos: Hurricane Maria hits the Caribbean Customers wait in line for power generators at a store in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on September 18. Hide Caption 23 of 23

Puerto Rico: '100% without power'

Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rosselló said Maria is the "most devastating storm to hit the island this century, if not in modern history."

The island's energy grid took such a severe blow from Maria that restoring power to everyone may take months, he told CNN.

The US territory has been through a long recession and is deeply in debt and has a state-owned power grid that is "a little bit old, mishandled and weak," Rosselló told "Anderson Cooper 360˚."

"It depends on the damage to the infrastructure," he said. "I'm afraid it's probably going to be severe. If it is ... we're looking at months as opposed to weeks or days."

Trees are toppled in a parking lot at Roberto Clemente Coliseum in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on September 20, 2017, during the passage of the Hurricane Maria.

Retired army veteran Manuel Torres called the devastation of Maria the worst he'd ever seen. His mother's house in La Perla, an oceanfront community in old San Juan, was completely destroyed. Emerging after the storm had passed, Torres found their three-story home reduced to two stories, and was missing a roof.

Angela Magaña, a UFC fighter who lives in the area, said neighbors were helping each other.

"We need cleanup, water, food, and generators," she told CNN.

"There are a lot of old people here who are going without necessities. We need to rebuild and restructure, and we need prayers. Any kind of help we can get because it's a mess right now."

This was taken an hour after #HurricaneMaria passed over Puerto Rico. Now there are flash flood warnings across the entire island. @CNN pic.twitter.com/CAHMMTNgzF — Jaide Garcia (@Jaide_Garcia) September 21, 2017

While the winds have subsided as the hurricane continues to move to the northwest, continued heavy rain in the mountainous country means there is still heavy flooding.

The National Weather Service in San Juan tweeted in the early hours of Thursday that the island is now "completely under a Flash Flood Warning. If possible, move to higher ground NOW."

The weather service also tweeted: "catastrophic flash flooding continues with multiple Flash Flood."

People are still trying to get around floods/blocked roads to check on loved ones and see damage #HurricaneMaria #PuertoRico #cnn pic.twitter.com/9616OK62MK — Leyla Santiago (@leylasantiago) September 20, 2017

The island's airports are closed until Friday if not Saturday, CNN's Derek Van Dam said, pending proper inspection.

US President Donald Trump sent a message to Rosselló via his verified Twitter account, saying the US government is "with you and the people of Puerto Rico. Stay safe!"

Dominica: Nation in 'survival mode'

At least 14 people are dead after the hurricane barreled through the island nation and many of those who survived have "gone into survival mode," Charles Jong, a spokesman for Dominica prime minister's office, told CNN.

Jong said he had exhausted his supplies of food and water, and that there was widespread looting on the island.

The spokesman said he has been through "Hurricanes Hugo, Gilbert, Lenny, and many others in St. Kitts, but being in Dominica for Maria was the most horrifying experience."

View of damage caused the day before by Hurricane Maria in Roseau, Dominica, on September 20, 2017.

Jong said the island's prime minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, is "homeless," and is "bunking up in an area called St. Aroment." He added that Skerrit is considering moving into the "State House where the president lives."

For the island's 73,000 residents, there are urgent needs for water, food and medical equipment.

"The need is great," Philmore Mullin, head of Antigua and Barbuda's National Office of Disaster Services, said. "Damage is severe and widespread. We know of casualties, but not in detail. We've heard of many missing, but we just don't know much at the moment."

JUST WATCHED Aerial view of Dominica devastation Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Aerial view of Dominica devastation 01:59

A flight Wednesday over the island nation revealed that the storm showed no mercy. CNN saw thousands of trees, snapped and strewn across the landscape, the island stripped of vegetation.

CNN also saw evidence of dozens of landslides, although not in population centers. The usually blue green seas in many places are now a muddy brown from the earth swept down hillsides and into the water.

Virgin Islands: Homes destroyed

Images showed the scale of the destruction that Maria caused as it barreled past the US and British territories.

Retired NYPD Detective Austin Fields, who has lived in the US Virgin Islands for 17 years, told CNN that his home was trashed by the storm.

He was staying with friends when Hurricane Maria came through St. Thomas, so he wasn't able to see what happened to his house until this afternoon.

"My home is no longer a home," he said. "Hasn't hit me yet, but it will."

Retired NYPD Detective Austin Fields has lived in the U.S. Virgin Islands for 17 years. He was staying with friends when Hurricane Maria came through St. Thomas, so he wasn't able to see what happened to his house until this afternoon. "My home is no longer a home," he said. "Hasn't hit me yet, but it will."

Trump declared that a major disaster exists in the US Virgin Islands and ordered federal aid to supplement recovery efforts.

Virgin Group founder Richard Branson rode out Hurricane Irma in his wine cellar on his private island in the British Virgin Islands. He spoke to CNN's "New Day," giving the message: "Climate change is real."

"Look, you can never be 100% sure about links," Branson said after CNN anchor John Berman asked if he saw a correlation between the recent hurricanes and climate change.

JUST WATCHED Branson: Irma only the start of things to come Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Branson: Irma only the start of things to come 00:56

"But scientists have said the storms are going to get more and more and more intense and more and more often. We've had four storms within a month, all far greater than that have ever, ever, ever happened in history.

"Sadly, I think this is the start of things to come."