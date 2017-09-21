Story highlights Trump spoke during a speech to African leaders

"Nambia's health system is increasingly self-sufficient," he said

(CNN) President Donald Trump lavished praise on the health care system of Nambia during a speech at the United Nations. But there's one little problem -- there's no such country.

"In Guinea and Nigeria, you fought a horrifying Ebola outbreak," Trump told African leaders gathered Wednesday. "Nambia's health system is increasingly self-sufficient."

Trump mentioned Nambia twice during the session attended by leaders of several nations, including Ghana, Namibia and Uganda.

Namibia has stunning sceneries such as this private reserve where visitors can see giraffes, baboons, and zebras.

The gaffe lit up social media, with many speculating whether he meant Namibia, Zambia or Gambia, all of which have names that sound similar.