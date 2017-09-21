Kenya's Supreme Court involved in 'coup,' President says

Nairobi, Kenya (CNN) Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta publicly rebuked the country's Supreme Court on Thursday, saying its decision to annul the result of last month's election amounted to a "coup."

"What happened in our country is nothing short of what Kenya has so successfully avoided over the past 53 years of our independence, and what has happened in many other African countries where we have seen coups by the army coming to overthrow the government," Kenyatta said in a televised address.

"But today, for the first time in history we have seen a coup here in Kenya being made by those people in court. It's a coup, there's nothing else you can call it. Let's call it what it is."

The court upheld a petition by veteran opposition candidate Raila Odinga, who said the re-election of President Kenyatta on August 8 was fraudulent. It ordered a re-run of the election, which is scheduled for October.

Kenyan opposition presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, right, with his running mate Kalonzo Musyoka, left, attends the Kenyan Supreme Court to hear the detailed ruling concerning the August presidential elections, on Wednesday, September 20.

In presenting its reasons for annulling last month's election, the court on Wednesday condemned the voting authority for failing to give the court full access to its computer servers.

