He played a key role in negotiating the release of some of Chibok schoolgirls in October last year

Lagos, Nigeria (CNN) He has helped to educate and feed hundreds of displaced Boko Haram orphans and his efforts have earned him the United Nations' highest honor.

Nigerian lawyer Zannah Mustapha set up a school in Northeast of the country where he educates the orphans of Boko Haram fighters and the children of dead Nigerian soldiers.

His mission: to embrace peace and reject the hate that has long fueled some of their fathers' actions.

Mustapha, is the first Nigerian recipient of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees [UNHCR] Nansen Refugee Award, an annual award that honors exceptional service to the plight of displaced people.

Through his school, Future Prowess Islamic Foundation School, he provides free education, uniforms, meals and healthcare for the children.

