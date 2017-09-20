Breaking News

Dominica knocked to its knees by Hurricane Maria's might

By Michael Holmes and Dominique van Heerden, CNN

Updated 7:18 PM ET, Wed September 20, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Hurricane Maria leaves trail of devastation
Hurricane Maria leaves trail of devastation

    JUST WATCHED

    Hurricane Maria leaves trail of devastation

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Hurricane Maria leaves trail of devastation 00:52

Story highlights

  • Damage to Caribbean island nation is called 'mind-boggling'
  • A flyover shows devastation to communities, natural resources

Over Dominica, in the Caribbean (CNN)Hurricane Maria's first victim was Dominica, and it was clear from a flight Wednesday over the island nation that the storm showed absolutely no mercy.

A CNN crew that flew over the scarred landscape witnessed heartbreaking devastation.
This Caribbean island of 73,000 residents is -- or was -- a place of lush greenery, punctuated by waterfalls and rain forests. But nearly two days after Maria made landfall, killing at least seven, an aerial survey showed that nearly every tree was touched -- thousands snapped and strewn across the landscape -- and the island was stripped of vegetation.
    Hurricane Maria knocks out power to all of Puerto Rico, cripples other islands
    Hurricane Maria knocks out power to all of Puerto Rico, cripples other islands
    The rain forests appear to have vanished.
    Communities also paid heavily, with roofs torn away, entire homes ripped open and debris littering the land like confetti. The breadth of the destruction is staggering -- intact or untouched homes hard to find amid the chaos.
    Read More
    Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit said his country has been "devastated" by Maria, which continued its rampage Wednesday, causing widespread damage in Puerto Rico.
    Maria tore the roof off the Prime Minister's residence.
    "I am honestly not preoccupied with physical damage at this time, because it is devastating ...indeed, mind boggling," Skerrit posted on Facebook. "My focus now is in rescuing the trapped and securing medical assistance for the injured."

    Green and blue replaced by a muddy brown

    CNN saw little sign of activity during the flight -- a handful of cars driving along a seaside road, but no one else from the air. The plane, which took off from neighboring Antigua and Barbuda, was unable to land on Dominica because the runways at the two airports had yet to be inspected.
    Those with relative and friends on Dominica are desperate for information.
    Those with relative and friends on Dominica are desperate for information.
    Communications towers on hilltops have been snapped in two, explaining why gathering information from the island has been so difficult.
    Dominica is mountainous and before Maria's arrival there had been concerns about landslides. CNN saw evidence of dozens of them, although not in population centers. The usually blue green seas in many places are now a muddy brown from the earth swept down hillsides and into the water.
    The island has an agriculture-based economy; sugar cane, banana plantations and citrus fruits are all grown here, and most of it is exported. All of that appears at first glance to have vanished; the potential loss of those resources and income will be devastating for the island and its people.
    The island was developing a tourism sector based on those rain forests. But, now, waterfalls stand out from a brown and stark backdrop, rather than green and towering trees.

    Little known about scope of casualties

    Of course, the immediate concern among the government and relief agencies is Dominica's residents. Little is known of their fate, although early reports indicate people are missing. Those with relatives and friends on Dominica are desperate for information about their fate.
    The truth is, right now, no one knows much at all.
    Philmore Mullin, head of Antigua and Barbuda's National Office of Disaster Services, said relief efforts for the people of Dominica will be coordinated from the island of St. Lucia.
    &#39;Rapid intensification&#39; fuels major Atlantic hurricanes in 2017
    'Rapid intensification' fuels major Atlantic hurricanes in 2017
    The plan, he told CNN, is to get search and rescue teams, as well as medical personnel and basic supplies such as water and plastic sheeting, to the island by nightfall Wednesday, with more relief flights to begin Thursday morning.
    Mullin said reports from Dominica indicate the main hospital and police station had been damaged, along with the main communications networks. The only power is from generators and car batteries, he said
    "The need is great," Mullin says. "Damage is severe and widespread. We know of casualties, but not in detail. We've heard of many missing, but we just don't know much at the moment."