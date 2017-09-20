Tropical Storm Jose still lurking, threatens northeast with flooding

Story highlights
- Storm formerly known as Hurricane Jose lurking in the northeast
- By Wednesday, Jose was 195 miles away from Nantucket, Massachusetts
(CNN)Tropical Storm Jose is losing strength, but marching on.
The storm formerly known as Hurricane Jose is still lurking in the northeastern US coast, packing winds of 65 mph and the threat of flooding.
By early Wednesday, Jose was 195 miles away from Nantucket, Massachusetts, after dumping rain in North Carolina's Outer Banks and Virginia as it passed by the day before.
"Jose weakens as it moves over cooler ocean waters," the National Hurricane Center said. "Dangerous surf and rip currents along the US East coast will continue for several more days."
CNN affiliate WAVY-TV producer David Craft posted photos of cars partially submerged under water on streets in Norfolk, Virginia.
"While the center of Jose is forecast to remain offshore of the US east coast, the large cyclone is expected to cause some direct impacts in portions of New England, and a tropical storm warning is in effect for Cape Cod, Block Island, Martha's Vineyard, and Nantucket, the National Hurricane Center said early Wednesday.
"Any deviation to the left of the NHC forecast track would increase the likelihood and magnitude of impacts along the coast from Long Island to southern New England," the center said in its forecast discussion.
A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for the coast of Long Island from Fire Island Inlet to Port Jefferson.
The NHC said tropical storm conditions were expected in the warning area Wednesday morning and possible in the watch area today.
Additional rainfall produced by Jose could also cause flash flooding in eastern Rhode Island and southeast Massachusetts, Nantucket and Cape Cod and Martha's Vineyard, the center said.
"Minor to moderate coastal flooding is possible from Delaware to southern New England during the next several days," it said.
Meantime swells generated by Jose are likely to cause dangerous surf and rip current conditions for the next several days in Bermuda, the Bahamas and much of the US east coast, the center said.