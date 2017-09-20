Story highlights Got a tip? Call 1-866-THE HUNT (01-800-099-0546 in Mexico) or click here

Fugitive: Ty Yiyara

(CNN/HLN) Fugitive: Ty and Tisa Yiyara -- A convicted sex offender and his girlfriend pose as upright citizens founding a progressive urban school -- until they are caught having sex with one of the students.

Fugitive: Orlando Orea -- In New York City, a construction worker brutally slashes a popular young British man to death in a seemingly random encounter.

