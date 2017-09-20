Breaking News

'The Hunt': A convicted sex offender poses as the founder of a progressive urban school

Updated 10:30 AM ET, Wed September 20, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

'The Hunt with John Walsh': 'School of Lies'
'The Hunt with John Walsh': 'School of Lies'

    JUST WATCHED

    'The Hunt with John Walsh': 'School of Lies'

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

'The Hunt with John Walsh': 'School of Lies' 00:30

Story highlights

  • Got a tip? Call 1-866-THE HUNT (01-800-099-0546 in Mexico) or click here
For fugitives on the run, time is running out. Check out "The Hunt with John Walsh" Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT only on HLN and #JoinTheHunt.
Fugitive: Ty Yiyara
Fugitive: Ty Yiyara

(CNN/HLN)Fugitive: Ty and Tisa Yiyara -- A convicted sex offender and his girlfriend pose as upright citizens founding a progressive urban school -- until they are caught having sex with one of the students.

Fugitive: Orlando Orea -- In New York City, a construction worker brutally slashes a popular young British man to death in a seemingly random encounter.
The Hunt with John Walsh: School of Lies premieres Sunday, September 24 at 8p ET/PT only on HLN.
    Clips from the episode:
    Fugitive: Ty Yiyara -- School principal molests a student
    the hunt school of lies ty and tisa yiyara_00002413

      JUST WATCHED

      Fugitive: Ty Yiyara -- School principal molests a student

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Fugitive: Ty Yiyara -- School principal molests a student 01:30
    Fugitive: Ty Yiyara -- Sex offender poses as a principal
    the hunt school of lies ty and tisa yiyara 2_00002607

      JUST WATCHED

      Fugitive: Ty Yiyara -- Sex offender poses as a principal

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Fugitive: Ty Yiyara -- Sex offender poses as a principal 01:24
    Fugitive: Orlando Orea -- Slashed a man to death in New York City
    the hunt orlando orea school of lies 1_00003219

      JUST WATCHED

      Fugitive: Orlando Orea -- Slashed a man to death in New York City

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Fugitive: Orlando Orea -- Slashed a man to death in New York City 01:32
    Fugitive: Orlando Orea -- Murders British man in random encounter
    the hunt orlando orea school of lies 2_00004511

      JUST WATCHED

      Fugitive: Orlando Orea -- Murders British man in random encounter

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Fugitive: Orlando Orea -- Murders British man in random encounter 01:21