5 things for September 20: Quake, Maria, Trump at UN, Manafort, human trafficking

(CNN) Mother Nature, you need to calm down. There's all kinds of new extreme weather news, plus everything else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door . (You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here .)

1. Mexico earthquake

2. Hurricane Maria

Puerto Rico is facing a worst-case scenario: The beleaguered island is set to get the full force of Hurricane Maria's Category 4 winds . When will it happen? Literally, any minute now . Luckily, thousands of Puerto Ricans heeded calls to take refuge in shelters as the Caribbean island braces for a direct hit. And a convention center in San Juan that's still housing Hurricane Irma evacuees is now preparing to welcome thousands more residents.

If you're wondering why this hurricane season feels so extreme, weather experts point to "rapid intensification" to explain the powerful storms: It usually takes several days to a week for a tropical storm to grow into a hurricane, but if conditions are just right, a powerful major hurricane can develop in just hours, which is what we saw with the likes of Maria, Harvey, Irma and Jose. And unfortunately, we still have a few more weeks of peak hurricane season

JUST WATCHED Puerto Rico braces for direct hit from Maria Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Puerto Rico braces for direct hit from Maria 01:42

3. Trump at UN

President Trump ruffled some feathers (stop us if you've heard that one) during his speech yesterday at the United Nations . In an address meant to admonish rogue nations , he called North Korean leader Kim Jong Un "Rocket Man" (again) and said the US would "totally destroy North Korea" if forced to defend itself or its allies.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and French President Emmanuel Macron w ere among the leaders who questioned the characteristically bombastic rhetoric . "Our responsibility to all of our partners, including China and Russia, is through resolve to bring North Korea to the negotiation table for a political settlement to this conflict," Macron said. "France rejects escalation."

JUST WATCHED Trump's 'Rocket Man' comment takes off Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Trump's 'Rocket Man' comment takes off 01:33

4. Paul Manafort

JUST WATCHED Paul Manafort's Russia connections Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Paul Manafort's Russia connections 06:11

5. Human trafficking

The President wasn't the only Trump to deliver a speech at the UN. Ivanka Trump gave an anti-human trafficking speech , calling it "the greatest human rights issue of our time." "It is hard to grasp how tens of millions of people across the globe can experience this scale of human suffering. It is unacceptable," she said. Indeed, a new report finds there are 40 million slaves in the world -- and about a quarter of them are children.

JUST WATCHED How trafficking survivor became restaurateur Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH How trafficking survivor became restaurateur 02:55

NUMBER OF THE DAY

935,000

The number of terrorist accounts Twitter says it's shut down over the last two years

BREAKFAST BROWSE

People are talking about these. Read up. Join in.

Amazon mistakenly sends baby registry emails to people with no babies

The world is apparently running out of antibiotics

Here's what's new on the iPhone 8

Two words: Wireless. Charging.

JUST WATCHED Apple's new iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus in :90 Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Apple's new iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus in :90 01:35

Students punished for spelling "R-A-P-E" on their chests during game

AND FINALLY ...

This video is titled "The Happiest Moment in Human History" -- and it's no lie