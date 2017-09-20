Story highlights Serena gave birth to baby daughter in September

(CNN) Serena Williams gave birth to her baby girl Alexis Olympia this month and as she adjusts to becoming a parent for the first time the tennis great has written a heartfelt letter to her own mother, Oracene Price.

Williams, 35, wrote of her admiration for her mom, for her strength in the face of those "too ignorant to understand the power of a black woman."

In the letter, the 23-time grand slam champion -- the most successful player in the Open Era -- talks of the criticism she has had to endure for her muscular physique and writes of her baby daughter's "same strong, muscular, powerful, sensational arms and body."

The American opens the letter by calling her mom "one of the strongest women I know."

Oracene Price is a familiar figure at grand slams when her daughers are playing.