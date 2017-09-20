Story highlights Games will run from February 9-25, 2018

President Moon Jae-in hopes for 'peace and reconciliation'

(CNN) South Korean President Moon Jae-in hopes his "audacious plan" for the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang can help unite North and South Korea.

Tensions in the region have been heightened after US President Donald Trump's fierce warning to rain "fire and fury" on North Korea if it kept up its threats against the US and its allies, while North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has sent two ballistic missiles over Japan, demonstrating increased range, and set off his sixth, most powerful nuclear test on September 3.

The Winter Games take place 30 years after Seoul hosted the 1988 Summer Olympics, a turbulent era in which a number of nations -- including North Korea -- decided to boycott the Games.

JUST WATCHED Pita Taufatofua on his Pyeongchang 2018 hopes Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Pita Taufatofua on his Pyeongchang 2018 hopes 03:55

And in an interview with CNN, Moon suggested the 1988 Games had played a part in ending the Cold War era -- the Seoul Games had the least number of boycotting nations during this period -- by bringing countries together. He hopes PyeongChang can help build relationships in Asia.

"I believe that the PyeongChang Winter Olympics will also be able to provide an opportunity to the entire international community," Moon told CNN's Talk Asia.

Read More