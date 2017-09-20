'Raging Bull' former middleweight champ Jake LaMotta dies, 95

Story highlights LaMotta's life was brought to popular attention in the 1980 movie, "Raging Bull"

Born in New York, LaMotta also known as the "Bronx Bull"

(CNN) Jake LaMotta, the former middleweight champion of the world, has died. He was 95.

LaMotta, who had a hardscrabble upbringing and a tumultuous life, was known for never letting up in his fights.

He was immortalized in filmmaker Martin Scorsese's 1980 Oscar-winning movie about his life, "Raging Bull" -- also his nickname, thanks to his aggressive style.

Actor Robert De Niro won the Best Actor award for his portrayal of LaMotta in the film, which chronicled the fighter's turbulent life away from the ring.

De Niro and LaMotta attend a special screening of "Raging Bull" to celebrate its 25th anniversary in 2005 in New York.

Born in New York in 1922, LaMotta was also known as the "Bronx Bull" and held the middleweight title from 1949-51. He left the sport with 106 fights, boasting a 83-19-4 record, including 30 knockouts.

