Report: Manafort offered to brief Russian billionaire on election

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman Paul Manafort offered to brief a Russian billionaire on the election two weeks before Trump accepted the nomination, people familiar with the discussions told The Washington Post.

In an email, Manafort requested the message be sent to Oleg Deripaska, the Post reported Wednesday.

Deripaska and Manafort had previously done business together, CNN has reported

Parts of the email from July 7, 2016, were read to The Washington Post. "If he needs private briefings we can accommodate," Manafort wrote, according to the paper.

The email is one of troves that are being reviewed amid multiple investigations into Russian interference in the 2016 election, the Post reported

