Story highlights
- More than 400,000 Rohingya -- many of them women and children -- have fled to Bangladesh to escape violence since August 25
- The government of Myanmar has blamed terrorists for starting the recent violence that has killed more than 1,000 people
Washington (CNN)The US will provide a humanitarian aid package worth nearly $32 million to Rohingya who have fled violence in Myanmar's Rakine State in recent weeks, the State Department announced Wednesday during the United Nations General Assembly in New York.
"Through this support, the United States will help provide emergency shelter, food security, nutritional assistance, health assistance, psychosocial support, water, sanitation and hygiene, livelihoods, social inclusion, non-food items, disaster and crisis risk reduction, restoring family links, and protection to over 400,000 displaced persons," according to a State Department press release.
More than 400,000 Rohingya, many of them women and children, have fled to Bangladesh to escape violence since August 25, according to the United Nations -- an average of almost 20,000 a day. The refugees speak of indiscriminate clearance operations, huts set on fire and family members being taken away and never heard from again.
Speaking at the United Nations Security Council on Wednesday, Vice President Mike Pence called on the UN "to take strong and swift action to bring this crisis" of violence against the Rohingya people in Myanmar, formerly known as Burma, to an end.
"The United States renews our call on Burma's security forces to end their violence immediately and support diplomatic efforts for a long-term solution," he said. "President Trump and I also call on this security council and the United Nations to take strong and swift action to bring this crisis to an end."
Pence also spoke about how the violence in Myanmar is a perfect example of the kind of problem the United Nations should help solve.
"Keeping the peace requires more than peacekeeping -- it requires action, reform and, lastly, it also requires a willingness to call out senseless attacks on innocent people around the world. At this very moment in Southeast Asia, we see heartbreak and assaults on human rights and innocent civilians that is ultimately endangering the sovereignty and security of the entire region," Pence said.
"In recent weeks, the people of my country and the wider world have witnessed a great tragedy unfolding in Burma with the Rohingya people," he said. "Recently, Burmese security forces responded to militant attacks on government outposts with terrible savagery, burning villages, driving the Rohingya from their homes; the images of the violence and its victims have shocked the American people and decent people all over the world."
"And now we are witnessing a historic exodus, over 400,000 Rohingya, including tens of thousands of children, have now been forced to flee from Burma to Bangladesh," Pence added.
The announcement of a US aid package comes just one day after Myanmar's de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi finally broke her silence on the Rohingya refugee crisis in a speech that drew widespread criticism.
Suu Kyi did not denounce alleged atrocities against the Rohingya community and claimed the government needed more time to investigate the exodus from Myanmar of the minority Muslim group.
Much of the speech appeared intended to frame the crisis as a complex internal issue and contrasted the violence -- which she depicted as isolated -- with the government's ongoing development agenda, specifically its efforts to deliver "peace, stability, harmony and progress" to the nation as a whole.
The Rohingya are considered to be among the world's most persecuted people. The predominantly Buddhist Myanmar considers them Bangladeshi, but Bangladesh says they're Burmese.
The government of Myanmar has blamed terrorists for starting the recent violence that has killed more than 1,000 people, according to recent a recent estimate from Yanghee Lee, the United Nations Special Rapporteur on Human Rights for Myanmar.
Almost 40% of all Rohingya villages in Myanmar's Rakhine State are now empty, a government spokesperson confirmed earlier this week.
The new aid funding "reflects the US commitment to help address the unprecedented magnitude of suffering and urgent humanitarian needs of the Rohingya people," according to the State Department press release.