The government of Myanmar has blamed terrorists for starting the recent violence that has killed more than 1,000 people

Washington (CNN) The US will provide a humanitarian aid package worth nearly $32 million to Rohingya who have fled violence in Myanmar's Rakine State in recent weeks, the State Department announced Wednesday during the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

"Through this support, the United States will help provide emergency shelter, food security, nutritional assistance, health assistance, psychosocial support, water, sanitation and hygiene, livelihoods, social inclusion, non-food items, disaster and crisis risk reduction, restoring family links, and protection to over 400,000 displaced persons," according to a State Department press release.

More than 400,000 Rohingya, many of them women and children, have fled to Bangladesh to escape violence since August 25, according to the United Nations -- an average of almost 20,000 a day. The refugees speak of indiscriminate clearance operations, huts set on fire and family members being taken away and never heard from again.

Speaking at the United Nations Security Council on Wednesday, Vice President Mike Pence called on the UN "to take strong and swift action to bring this crisis" of violence against the Rohingya people in Myanmar, formerly known as Burma, to an end.

"The United States renews our call on Burma's security forces to end their violence immediately and support diplomatic efforts for a long-term solution," he said. "President Trump and I also call on this security council and the United Nations to take strong and swift action to bring this crisis to an end."

