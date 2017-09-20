Hill Dems vow to probe Price's private flights

Story highlights The private jets could cost up to $60,000, Politico reported

Price has been a strong critic of government spending

Washington (CNN) Democrats say they are planning to look into a report about Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price taking five work-related trips on private jets last week.

Politico on Tuesday reported that Price -- who has vowed to cut wasteful spending in his agency -- traveled to a resort in Maine where he was part of a discussion with a health care industry CEO, as well as community health centers in New Hampshire and Pennsylvania. The flights cost tens of thousands of dollars more than had he flown commercial, according to the report.

"I would remind Secretary Price that taxpayer funds are not meant to be used as a jet-setting slush fund," Rep. Frank Pallone, Jr., the top Democrat on the House energy and commerce panel, said in a statement Wednesday. "There is no reason to be regularly chartering private flights at the taxpayers' expense between commercially serviced routes such Washington, D.C. to Philadelphia." He said Democrats plan to ask the HHS inspector general to review Price's travel.

Price's travel itinerary included private jets that charter operators estimated would cost at least $60,000, according to Politico.

His travel breaks with the precedent set by former President Barack Obama's HHS secretaries Sylvia Mathews Burwell and Kathleen Sebelius, who flew commercially when flying within the US.

Read More