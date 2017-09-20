Story highlights Facebook has previously briefed the Senate and House intelligence committees

The Senate's top Democrat on intel said the disclosure was just the 'tip of the iceberg'

(CNN) Senate Intelligence Chairman Richard Burr says he's planning to hold a public hearing next month on Russian election interference through Facebook and other social media platforms.

Earlier this month, Facebook disclosed it had sold about $100,000 in ads to Russian troll farms connected to about 470 inauthentic accounts.

Facebook briefed the Senate and House intelligence committees, but committee leaders were unhappy with what was provided — Sen. Mark Warner said the disclosure was just the "tip of the iceberg ."

"What I am is interested in what all the social media platforms know about activities on their platforms specifically funded by Russians and I believe that that's something that is worthy of an open hearing and I plan to move to that sometime in October," Burr told CNN.

Asked if he was planning to bring Facebook executives to the committee, the North Carolina Republican said it would be "an invitation to a lot of folks on social media platforms."

Read More