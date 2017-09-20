Story highlights Erdogan claims Trump called him last week to apologize

The White House denies his characterization of their conversation

Washington (CNN) The White House denies that President Donald Trump called Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to apologize for the violent incident that unfolded outside of the Turkish ambassador's residence in Washington in mid-May when Erdogan's bodyguards and supporters attacked peaceful protesters.

Erdogan told PBS NewsHour Monday that Trump told him he was sorry for what happened when the two men spoke on September 9.

"Actually, President Trump called me about a week ago about this issue," Erdogan told PBS' Judy Woodruff. "He said that he was sorry, and he told me that he was going to follow up on this issue when we come to the United States within the framework of an official visit. The protesters were insulting us, and they were screaming and shouting. The police failed to intervene properly."

However, the White House disputed Erdogan's claim Wednesday, saying his description of the conversation was "wrong."

"The topic was discussed. There was no apology," White House deputy press secretary Lindsay Walters told CNN Wednesday.

Read More