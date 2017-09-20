Obama slams Senate GOP health care proposal

Story highlights Obama delivered a keynote address

This fall, Obama is due to appear more and more

Speaking in New York, Obama said the bill would increase costs and strip coverage from vulnerable Americans.

"When I see people trying to undo that hard-won progress, for the 50th or 60th time, with bills that will raise costs, reduce coverage and roll back protections for older Americans and people with pre-existing conditions ... it is aggravating," Obama said during an event sponsored by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

Obama said it was essential to keep resisting efforts to scrap Obamacare.

"It may be frustrating that we have to mobilize every couple months to keep our leaders from inflicting real human suffering on their constituents," he said. "But typically, that's how progress is won."