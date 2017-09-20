Story highlights Obama will deliver a keynote address

New York (CNN) Former President Barack Obama will deliver a rare set of public remarks Wednesday, the beginning of a series of upcoming events after eight months of departing office.

Obama will give a keynote address and answer questions from Bill and Melinda Gates during an event sponsored by their organization that marks the release of a report tracking progress on global development.

Obama has reemerged in public infrequently since leaving the White House in January, focused instead on writing a memoir and traveling. He has spoken at a smattering of events for his own foundation, and appeared in Europe in May with German Chancellor Angela Merkel

This fall, Obama is due to appear more, holding events for Democrats running in an off-election year, including gubernatorial candidates in New Jersey and Virginia.

When he's spoken in public, Obama has avoided criticizing his successor Donald Trump, though he has released statements on Facebook decrying decisions Trump has made over the course of his presidency.

