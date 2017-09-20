Story highlights
Washington (CNN)US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said Wednesday that President Donald Trump's criticism of the Iran deal doesn't mean he plans to exit the agreement
"It's not a clear signal he plans to withdraw. What it is is a clear signal that he's not happy with the deal and that the United States is not safer because of it," she said on "CBS This Morning."
Haley was referring to Trump calling the Iran deal "one of the worst and most one-sided transactions" during his UN address on Tuesday.
Trump told Nikki Haley to speak her mind. She's doing just that.
"That deal is an embarrassment to the US and I don't think you've heard the last of it, believe me," he said.
Trump faces a mid-October deadline for re-certifying Iran's compliance with the agreement. US officials said Trump is still weighing his next moves and plans to announce his intentions next month.
When asked about Trump's plan on the deal, Haley said he has to make the decision.
"That's his decision alone. What I can tell you is if he does not certify, he's certainly on grounds to not do that," she said about it.
And when asked about Iranian President Hassan Rouhani's criticism of US reneging on the deal, Haley said he needs to "start following the rules."
"I think what he needs to do is instead of leaving the agreement, he's needs to start following the rules," she said. "He's not keeping up with his end of the deal. So what he's trying to do is put it on us, but we have to keep it on him."