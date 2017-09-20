Story highlights She says Trump hasn't made his decision on the Iran deal yet

Trump called it one of the worst deals he's ever seen

Washington (CNN) US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said Wednesday that President Donald Trump's criticism of the Iran deal doesn't mean he plans to exit the agreement

"It's not a clear signal he plans to withdraw. What it is is a clear signal that he's not happy with the deal and that the United States is not safer because of it," she said on "CBS This Morning."

"That deal is an embarrassment to the US and I don't think you've heard the last of it, believe me," he said.

Trump faces a mid-October deadline for re-certifying Iran's compliance with the agreement. US officials said Trump is still weighing his next moves and plans to announce his intentions next month.

