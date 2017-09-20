Story highlights Only 4% of bills signed into law over the last four decades have taken less than 10 days from introduction to the law books

Washington (CNN) If Republicans are able to cobble together the votes for the Graham-Cassidy health care plan and pass it before September 30, it would be one speedy legislative sprint. But just how speedy?

Only 4% of bills signed into law over the last four decades have taken 10 days or fewer from introduction to becoming a law on the books, according to a CNN analysis of almost 12,000 laws passed since 1977, when this data became available.

The Senate has until only September 30 to pass a health care reform plan under rules that bypass the 60-vote threshold and allow the chamber to pass a bill with only 51 votes.

The comparison is not perfect (which we'll explain below), but it highlights just how rare new laws move through the legislative process as swiftly as Republicans want to move their new health care bill, sweeping legislation with far-reaching implications for the economy and Americans' daily lives.

The average bill signed into law since 1977 has taken 222 days to go from introduction as a bill in Congress to law on the books.

