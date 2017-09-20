Special counsel asks WH for documents pertaining to Trump presidency

Washington (CNN) Special counsel Robert Mueller has requested documents and information covering a range of events from President Donald Trump's White House, including two firings and an Oval Office meeting, sources familiar with the matter tell CNN.

The requests show that parts of Mueller's investigation are focusing on the President's own actions.

White House attorney Ty Cobb told CNN that "out of respect for special counsel and his process," the White House does not comment on its communications with the special counsel.

The White House is committed to fully cooperating with the special counsel, he added.

Additionally, two sources familiar with the matter said Mueller has expressed interest in speaking with former and current White House staffers whom investigators consider witnesses, including former chief of staff Reince Priebus, former press secretary Sean Spicer, communications director Hope Hicks, White House counsel Don McGahn, communications adviser Josh Raffel and associate counsel James Burnham. No interviews have been set up yet, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Mueller's team also approached the White House about interviewing staffers who were aboard Air Force One for the creation of the initial response to news of Donald Trump Jr.'s Trump Tower meeting with a Russian lawyer, sources previously told CNN

Mueller also asked the White House to save all the documents relating to Trump Jr.'s Trump Tower meeting, according to a source who had seen the notice, CNN reported in July

The Times also reported Tuesday that Mueller's office recently sent a document to the White House outlining 13 areas that investigators want additional details on.

Mueller's team has not reached out for any additional documents or information from Trump.