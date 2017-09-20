Pence: UN Human Rights Council 'doesn't deserve its name'

Story highlights "The truth is, the Human Rights Council doesn't deserve its name," Pence said

President Trump also used his platform at the United Nations this week to slam the Human Rights Council

New York (CNN) Vice President Mike Pence said Wednesday that the United Nation's Human Rights Council "doesn't deserve its name," slamming the body for welcoming "many of the worst human rights violators in the world."

Pence, speaking to the UN Security Council, singled out Cuba and Venezuela by name, saying the United Nations "must reform the Human Rights Council's membership and its operation."

"The truth is, the Human Rights Council doesn't deserve its name," Pence said. "As we look at the membership of the council today, we see nations that betray these timeless principles upon which this institution was founded."

The Trump administration's antipathy for the Human Rights Council stems primarily from its Agenda Item 7, language that outlines the body's focus on Israel's conduct in dealing with the Palestinians.

