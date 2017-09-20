Melania Trump set to speak at UN luncheon

Story highlights First lady Melania Trump is in New York

She is hosting a luncheon and will deliver remarks

New York (CNN) First lady Melania Trump will assume the spotlight on Wednesday, hosting a luncheon at the United Nations, where she will deliver a speech.

According to excerpts of her prepared remarks, Trump will highlight a variety of issues facing children around the world.

"Together, we must acknowledge that all too often it is the weakest, most innocent and vulnerable among us, our children, who ultimately suffer the most from the challenges that plague our societies," the first lady will say. "Whether it is drug addiction, bullying, poverty, disease, trafficking, illiteracy, or hunger, it is the children who are hit first and hardest in any country. And as we all know, the future of every nation rests with the promise of their young people."

Trump is hosting other first spouses and then "a variety of people from various communities," a White House official told CNN.

Dubbed "the star of the Trump family" by the President, Trump has not yet formally revealed her platform as first lady, but aides say it's coming "soon," and Wednesday's speech could further illuminate her areas of focus.