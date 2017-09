Story highlights Republican senators are trying to find a way to repeal and replace Obamacare

Save My Care is a progressive group defending Obamacare

Washington (CNN) Arizona Sen. John McCain -- whose complaints about process sank the last Republican health care push -- is the target of new ads in Washington and at home urging him to reject the Graham-Cassidy bill, too.

Save My Care, a progressive group defending Obamacare, expanded its campaign against the health care bill drafted by Sens. Lindsey Graham and Bill Cassidy with a six-figure television and digital advertising buy aimed at McCain on Wednesday.

The ads' approach: Flattery.

Both open by crediting McCain -- who is undergoing treatment for brain cancer -- for his dramatic return to the Senate to cast the third "no" vote against an earlier Republican attempt to repeal Obamacare this summer. The week of that vote McCain also gave a sharp speech condemning the effort to push the bill through the Senate without committee hearings and regular procedures.

"Sen. McCain, millions of Americans are counting on you to keep your word," the narrator of the 30-second spot airing in DC says.

Read More