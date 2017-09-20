Breaking News

John Kerry running for president in 2020 wouldn't be the craziest thing ...

Analysis by Chris Cillizza, CNN Editor-at-large

Updated 11:46 AM ET, Wed September 20, 2017

US Secretary of State John Kerry at the State Department. Here&#39;s a look back at his long career as a public servant.
Kerry, 27, testifies about the Vietnam War before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee in Washington, April 22, 1971. Eventually, he would chair that committee.
Kerry gives the peace sign during a silent demonstration of Vietnam Veterans Against the War in 1972 at Arlington National Cemetery.
On November 6, 1984, Kerry is elected a US Senator from Massachusetts. He would remain in the Senate until succeeding Hillary Clinton as secretary of state in 2013.
Kerry meets locals in a diner in Derry, New Hampshire, shortly after announcing his 2004 candidacy for president. Kerry would win the Democratic nomination, but lose the general election to President George W. Bush.
Kerry talks with Charles Rivkin, then US ambassador to France, and Martin Indyk, then special envoy for Israeli-Palestinian negotiations, in 2013 in Tuileries Garden in Paris.
Kerry, who played soccer at Yale University, kicks a ball during a refueling stop in Vienna in 2013.
Kerry meets with Saudi King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz al Saud at the Royal Palace in Jeddah in 2014.
Kerry listens as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu makes a statement to the press before a meeting in 2014 in Jerusalem.
Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, United Arab Emirates foreign minister, points out highlights at the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque as he takes Kerry on a tour in Abu Dhabi in 2015.
Kerry speaks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at the United Nations in 2015.
Kerry sometimes takes his bicycle with him when he travels. In March 2015, he goes for a ride in Lausanne, Switzerland.
Kerry, Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani and Afghanistan Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah share a moment during a 2015 dinner hosted by the State Department in Washington.
Kerry talks with his staff in 2015 in Paris.
Kerry, on a park bench near the Imperial Hotel in Vienna, places a call to the president of the Dominican Republic in 2015. He needed crutches after breaking his leg in a May 2015 bike accident in France.
Kerry appears on &quot;The Late Show with Stephen Colbert&quot; in New York City in 2015.
Kerry shakes hands with Cuban President Raul Castro before a state dinner at the Revolution Palace in Havana in March 2016.
Kerry, at the Hotel Nacional in Havana in March 2016, calls Belgian Foreign Minister Didier Reynders to express his condolences following a terrorist attack in Brussels.
Kerry holds granddaughter Isabel Dobbs-Higginson, 2, as he signs the Paris Agreement to limit global warming in April 2016 at the United Nations.
Kerry talks to Japan&#39;s foreign minister, Fumio Kishida, during a ceremonial dance at the Itsukushima Shrine on April 10, 2016. They joined Britain&#39;s foreign minister, Philip Hammond, left, and Italy&#39;s foreign minister, Paolo Gentiloni, right, in a visit Japan&#39;s Miyajima Island during a break in G7 meetings in nearby Hiroshima.
Kerry meets with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on July 15, 2016, in Moscow.
Kerry prepares to board a US Air Force C-17 Globemaster at McMurdo Station, Antarctica, on November 12, 2016, en route to New Zealand.
Washington (CNN)John Kerry -- remember him! -- made a little news during an appearance on "Morning Joe" Wednesday.

Check out this exchange between the Democrats' 2004 nominee and "MJ" anchor Joe Scarborough:
Scarborough: You're tan, you're rested and ready. You're younger than everybody else talking about running for president of the United States. Is it Kerry 2020?
Kerry: I don't have any plans right now, honestly.
    Scarborough: That's not a denial.
    Kerry: I'm not thinking about it.
    Scarborough: You're younger than most people talking about running right now in the Democratic Party.
    Kerry: Thank you so much. You're a troublemaker.
    None of Kerry's responses -- as Scarborough rightly notes -- is a "no." And, yes, for the billionth time, when a politician -- especially one who has run for president before -- refuses to rule out running again, it's on purpose.
    That's not to say Kerry is running -- or even actively considering running. Just that he doesn't want to shut any doors that he might want to peek behind over the next three years.
    And, while I don't expect Kerry to run, it's not crazy that he would consider it.
    Kerry is a longtime senator. A secretary of state. The Democratic nominee in 2004. This side of Joe Biden, he probably has the deepest resume of domestic and foreign policy experience of any candidate on the long list of 2020 contenders.
    Scarborough is right, too, about the fact that Kerry's age -- he's 73 -- doesn't look like as a big an issue in 2020 as it might be in other elections. Biden is 74. Bernie Sanders is 76. Elizabeth Warren is 68. And that, ladies and gentleman, is the top tier of the 2020 field against President Trump!
    His past presidential bid also means that unlike everyone in the field other than Biden, Kerry has been seriously vetted for the top job. (Say what you will about Sanders but he did not receive a full vet from the public in 2016.) In an election which is likely to be every bit as nasty and personal as the 2016 contest was, putting forward a candidate whose warts are already known could be very smart.
    In May, CNN's Michelle Kosinski observed that Kerry went out of his way in a speech at a private gathering to say that his four years at the State Department might not be his "last" position in the US government. He didn't seem to be joking.
    His remarks, as Kosinski reported, were the "hopeful chatter of the rest of the evening" among the attendees.
    Now for the cold dose of reality.
    All of the things I wrote about Kerry above are true. But my strong sense is that none of that would matter if he decided to run for president again. Democrats would remember that Kerry lost what was seen as a very winnable race in 2004 -- and in so doing delivered a second term to George W. Bush.
    For lots of other people, Kerry was and will always be a Swiss-cheese-on-the-cheesteak-ordering, Lambert Field saying, French speaking, wind-surfing northeastern elitist. And, in a potential race against unlikely populist hero Donald Trump, that's a major problem.
    Then there's the contrast between Kerry -- a lifetime politician and author of the famous/infamous "I actually voted for it before I voted against it" line -- and Trump, who continues to portray himself an outsider to Washington and the political process. Kerry virtually oozes "politician" -- with everything from the way he talks to the way he looks -- and you can bet Trump would do everything he could to highlight that fact.
    Given the size of the potential field and the Democrats either already running or thinking about running -- John Delaney, for the win! -- it's totally within reason that Kerry wouldn't totally close the door just yet. His would be far from the longest-shot candidacy in what is going to be a massive Democratic field.
    But, the case against Kerry running again -- for himself and for the party -- is still considerably stronger than the case for him to try for the brass ring a second time.