Iran's Rouhani pushes back on Trump

Story highlights Rouhani spoke a day after Trump called Iran deal "the worst"

"It will be a great pity if this agreement were destroyed by rogue newcomers to the world of politics," he said in a clear reference to Trump

New York (CNN) Iran's president said it would be a "great pity" if "rogue newcomers" destroy the international nuclear deal that lifted sanctions in exchange for curbs on Tehran's nuclear program.

"It will be a great pity if this agreement were destroyed by rogue newcomers to the world of politics," he added in a clear reference to US President Donald Trump, who addressed the General Assembly the day before and offered scathing criticism of both Iran and the 2015 international agreement.

"I declare to you the Islamic Republic of Iran will not be the first country to violate the agreement, but it will respond decisively and resolutely to its violation by any party," Rouhani told the United Nations Wednesday.

JUST WATCHED Explaining the Iran nuclear deal Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Explaining the Iran nuclear deal 01:21

Rouhani used his address at the annual UN meeting to offer a counterpoint to Trump's scathing criticism of his country and the nuclear deal, pointing to the economic benefits, the international backing for the pact and the potential fallout if the deal is undermined.

Most particularly, Rouhani warned that if Trump walks away from the deal, it will undermine US credibility on the world stage.

Read More