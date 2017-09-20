How Jimmy Kimmel became the conscience of the health care fight

Washington (CNN) In a nearly seven-minute monologue on his show last night, Jimmy Kimmel delivered an impassioned call for Congress to reject the latest Republican attempt to repeal and replace Obamacare, insisting the bill put forward by Sens. Lindsey Graham and Bill Cassidy was worse than the previous measures the Senate has rejected.

"Health care is complicated," Kimmel told his audience. "It's boring. The details are confusing and that's what these guys are counting on." He posted the Senate switchboard number on screen and urged his audience to call Washington and tell members of Congress to reject this "scam" of a bill. "Tell them this bill doesn't pass your test," Kimmel said.

If you too are disappointed in Sen @BillCassidy #GrahamCassidy let them know it - call (202) 224-3121 pic.twitter.com/eswlh6BaoV — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) September 20, 2017

It felt more like C-SPAN than late-night TV. And it's only the latest example of how Kimmel has, for many Americans, become the face and voice of the health care fight.

Kimmel's centrality to the attempts to repeal and replace Obamacare began in April when he revealed on-air that his infant son had been diagnosed with a heart ailment that required surgery -- and would likely require future surgeries. He added that before Obamacare his son might not have been able to get coverage due to a pre-existing condition.

"If your baby is going to die and it doesn't have to, it shouldn't matter how much money you make," Kimmel said at the time. "I think that's something that whether you're a Republican or a Democrat or something else, we all agree on that, right?"