Story highlights Trump declined to disclose his decision, teasing to a future date

"I'll let you know what the decision is," Trump said

New York (CNN) President Donald Trump said Wednesday he has "decided" how he is going to proceed on the Iran nuclear deal struck by the Obama administration that he has long derided.

"Well, I have decided," Trump told reporters who pressed him for an answer before they were escorted out of his meeting with Mahmoud Abbas, president of the Palestinian Authority.

Trump, however, declined to disclose his decision, teasing to a future date.

"I'll let you know what the decision is," Trump said with a smile.

Trump has long railed against the deal President Barack Obama struck with Iran to curb the nation's nuclear ambitions. He used it as a foil against Hillary Clinton during the 2016 campaign. During his first address to the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday he labeled the deal "one of the worst and most one-sided transactions the United States has ever entered into."

Read More