Trump blames Clintons for North Korea nuke crisis

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump on Wednesday blamed his former campaign rival, Hillary Clinton, and her husband, former President Bill Clinton, for the North Korean nuclear crisis.

"After allowing North Korea to research and build Nukes while Secretary of State (Bill C also), Crooked Hillary now criticizes," Trump tweeted.

Trump was apparently referring to Clinton's criticism of his United Nations address on Tuesday night during an appearance on CBS's "The Late Show" with Stephen Colbert.

Clinton hit Trump for being "dark" and "dangerous" about the message he presented, adding he should approach the tension with North Korea with diplomacy.

