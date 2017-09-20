Donald Trump's comments on Africa at the UN were, um, odd

(CNN) President Donald Trump continued to make the rounds at the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday. At lunch, he attended a gathering of African leaders and made a few remarks.

And almost immediately he said this:

"Africa has tremendous business potential, I have so many friends going to your countries trying to get rich. I congratulate you, they're spending a lot of money. It has tremendous business potential, representing huge amounts of different markets. ... It's really become a place they have to go, that they want to go."

So.....

As I've pointed out a lot of late, there is a tendency to become inoculated to odd or controversial things Trump says because, well, he says them a lot. But, it's important to take note of moments -- like this one -- in which Trump says something that, coming out of the mouth of any previous modern president would have caused a medium-to-large international controversy.

