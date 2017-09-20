First on CNN: An inside look Sen. Menendez's vacation spot in the Dominican Republic

Newark, New Jersey (CNN) Federal prosecutors in Sen. Bob Menendez's bribery trial have painted a posh picture of the New Jersey Democrat living beyond his means on white sand beaches at resorts in the Dominican Republic, all thanks to his friend and co-defendant, Dr. Salomon Melgen.

CNN obtained access late Tuesday to the exhibits used by the prosecution and defense teams -- including, photographs of private jets on one end of the spectrum, to an old toaster oven on the other.

"You're going to see pictures of all these events that ... the government talked about as some sort of fancy resort," defense attorney Kirk Ogrosky told the jury during opening statements earlier this month. "This is a family home. You see the pictures. This isn't a resort. ... Not some fancy brochure, but a family home."

Prosecutors have spent hours showing jurors in New Jersey glossy hotel brochures, private jets with leather couches, invoices, customs forms, flight records and copied passport entries in an effort to prove that Melgen bribed Menendez with luxury in return for political favors.

Both men deny the charges and instead claim they have been close friends who traveled together for years.

