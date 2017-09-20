(CNN) Although Donald Trump has already launched his re-election campaign, only one Democrat so far -- Maryland Rep. John Delaney -- has thrown his hat in the 2020 ring. The vast majority of presidential prospects have remained coy about their plans -- but few have explicitly ruled out a White House bid.

The dodge has been expressed in various ways by those in the ranks of potential candidates -- some more likely than others. These are some of the ways a few of the most speculated about 2020 contenders have said that they're "not not running."

Former Vice President Joe Biden

JUST WATCHED Biden keeps door open for a 2020 run Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Biden keeps door open for a 2020 run 00:57

December 2016: After jokingly saying he would run in 2020, the former vice president clarified: "I'm not committing not to run. I'm not committing to anything. I learned a long time ago fate has a strange way of intervening."

May 18, 2017: "At this point, no one in my family or I have made the judgment to run."