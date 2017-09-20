Story highlights Susannah Rigg: Mexicans took to the streetsto assist in earthquake recovery efforts

This solidarity is what drew me to this beautiful country and inspired me to volunteer

Editor's Note: Susannah Rigg is a freelance writer based in Mexico City. The views in this commentary are her own.

(CNN) When the earthquake struck, I was working in a bookshop café in Roma Norte, a bustling neighborhood in Mexico City. As I tried to exit the building, books came flying past me. I have been in earthquakes in Mexico before -- but this felt very different. It was stronger and more violent. The ground swayed for a long time after the heavy shaking stopped.

Once outside, and trembling in fear, I noticed people running along the adjoining street. I presumed they, like me, were running away from danger. Later I discovered they were running toward it.

Susannah Rigg

A building just around the corner from where I stood had collapsed and everyone was running to help. This help continued through the afternoon and into the night with residents grabbing shovels and picks and forming human chains to remove rubble and rescue people trapped underneath.

The display of solidarity is something that defines Mexico for me. As a British transplant, I am in awe of everyone's commitment to assist in the recovery efforts -- even if it means potentially endangering their own lives. This commitment has reaffirmed why I have chosen this country as my home for the last seven years and why I was inspired to join the relief efforts the next day.

I had tried to assess the situation around me and reach those near and dear to me. I had no signal and couldn't reach anyone, but my friend Ricardo de los Rios came looking for me and found me close to my apartment. We consoled each other for a few minutes before he set off on his bike to join a rescue team at a collapsed apartment building.

Read More