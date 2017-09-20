Kimmel more effective than Dems on healthcare

Story highlights Dean Obeidallah: On healthcare, Jimmy Kimmel is better at getting the message out on GOP hypocrisy than the Democrats

We can thank Kimmel for making it clear that Cassidy and the GOP are playing politics with our healthcare

Dean Obeidallah, a former attorney, is the host of SiriusXM's radio's daily program "The Dean Obeidallah Show" and a columnist for The Daily Beast. Follow him @deanofcomedy. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his.

(CNN) Jimmy Kimmel has done again what Congressional Democratic leaders cannot: thrust the debate over how disastrous the GOP's proposed healthcare plan would be for Americans with pre-existing conditions back into the national headlines. Sure, Democrats in Congress are objecting to the GOP proposal via press releases and on Twitter, but Kimmel has been clearly more effective at attracting media coverage on this issue.

As a reminder, Kimmel caused a national media firestorm in May with his emotional monologue about his newborn son's health condition that moved many -- including me -- to tears. Kimmel spoke of his child who had been born just weeks before with a life-threatening heart condition that required emergency surgery to repair. While noting his family had health insurance for this birth defect, Kimmel fought back tears reflecting on how other families could lose coverage for such pre-existing conditions under the GOP plan then being championed with the words: "No parent should ever have to decide if they can afford to save their child's life. It just shouldn't happen. Not here."

Shortly after that plea by Kimmel, GOP Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La) coined the term "The Jimmy Kimmel test." As Cassidy explained, he would only support a healthcare bill if it passes the test of "will the child born with congenital heart disease be able to get everything she or he would need in that first year of life?" adding, "I want it to pass the Jimmy Kimmel test."

Flash forward and Cassidy is now one of the two main architects of the GOP healthcare plan that is on the verge of passing the US Senate. If that happens, it's expected to pass the House and be signed into law by President Trump. This bill would, among other horrible things, undermine coverage for pre-existing conditions that is now guaranteed by the Affordable Care Act (ACA). Talk about failing the "Jimmy Kimmel test."

Kimmel made this point himself Tuesday night by bluntly accusing Cassidy of coming on his show in May and lying "right to my face" when he vowed to follow the Kimmel test before supporting any healthcare proposal. Maybe if Congressional Democrats were that bold in their critique, they would attract some more media attention to the issue and, more importantly, generate some more political momentum for their ideas about how to fix healthcare.

