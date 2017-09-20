What Mexico's earthquake means for California

Story highlights Jean-Paul Ampuero: Earthquake preparedness must be tailored to regional risk

Tectonic activity, soil quality, and building construction differ by location

Jean Paul (Pablo) Ampuero is a professor of seismology in the Seismological Laboratory at the California Institute of Technology. The views expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

(CNN) As we wake up to footage of the devastation in Mexico in the aftermath of the second earthquake that country has suffered this month, people in California might well be wondering how well-prepared their local communities are.

But earthquakes in California and Mexico differ in ways that are important to understand -- if we are to learn lessons that allow us to better prepare for them in the future.

Jean-Paul Ampuero

First, the tectonic activity in each area is different: California sits at the boundary between two plates that rub each other horizontally. The plates off the shore of Mexico and the rest of the Pacific "ring of fire," an area of intense seismic activity, rub against each other vertically.

As a result, Mexico has bigger earthquakes. The biggest Mexican earthquakes happen offshore and create tsunamis, but the earthquakes themselves are far from Mexico City. The biggest Californian earthquakes happen inland on the San Andreas Fault, and as a result generate no tsunami. Though they are smaller than earthquakes like the one we are seeing cause such devastation in Mexico, they occur dangerously close to Los Angeles.

Because of this difference of distance to the major fault, it is more challenging to build an earthquake early warning system for Los Angeles than for Mexico City, which means that the time available to declare a warning is much shorter in California.

Read More