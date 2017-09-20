Story highlights Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner have one daughter, 6, and two sons, 3 and 1

Trump described her experience with postpartum depression as "a very challenging emotional time"

(CNN) Ivanka Trump, daughter of and senior adviser to President Donald Trump, revealed that she had postpartum depression after the births of her children in an interview for "The Dr. Oz Show." The program, filmed Monday, will air Thursday.

Trump, 35, and her husband, Jared Kushner, 36, have three children: Arabella, 6, Joseph, 3, and Theodore, 1.

"With each of my three children, I had some level of postpartum depression," Trump said. Symptoms of the condition, which affects some women after giving birth, can include extreme sadness and anxiety.

"It was a very challenging emotional time for me because I felt like I was not living up to my potential as a parent or as an entrepreneur and executive," Trump said. "I had had such easy pregnancies that in some way, the juxtaposition hit me even harder."

When host Dr. Mehmet Oz asked, why talk about postpartum depression? Trump laughed and said that she hadn't planned to discuss the topic until he asked.

Read More