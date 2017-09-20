Story highlights A ninth death has been reported after a Florida nursing home was left without A/C after Hurricane Irma

The nursing home failed to report dangerous conditions to authorities

(CNN) A ninth victim has died after a Florida nursing home failed to evacuate its residents, who suffered for days in oppressive heat with no air conditioning, after Hurricane Irma, according to the Hollywood Police Department.

The 93-year-old died on Tuesday, adding to eight who were found dead last week at the Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills, or who died after being evacuated to a hospital.

The exact cause of death has not been reported, but a number of the 141 residents who were evacuated were treated for heat-related issues. An ongoing criminal investigation is underway.

Nursing home residents sweltered in hazardous conditions after Hurricane Irma, which felled a tree that knocked out the transformer powering the air conditioning system. Many were moved into the hallways, next to fans and spot coolers. One video obtained by CNN shows a naked woman sitting in the hallway on what appears to be a hospital bed.

Despite multiple calls between the nursing home and state authorities, at no time did the nursing home report that their patients were in danger or that they needed to be evacuated, according to a report on Tuesday by Florida Governor Rick Scott's office. The state advised managers "multiple times" to call 911 if such a situation arose.

Read More