(CNN) The Catalan President has accused the Spanish government of imposing a "de facto state of emergency" after national police arrested several senior regional officials in an effort to halt a disputed independence referendum.

Carles Puigdemont said Catalonia had been the "target of a coordinated aggression by the Spanish government's Interior Ministry", hours after police raided a number of Catalan regional government buildings.

Puigdemont blasted the central government, saying "liberties are being suspended and repressed" and arguing that the raids hold "no legal basis." Catalan authorities insist they will defy Madrid and go ahead with the referendum on autonomy for the region on October 1.

"The Spanish government has overstepped the red line that separated it from authoritarian and repressive regimes and has become a democratic embarrassment," Puigedemont said.

The dispute between the regional government in Barcelona and the national administration in Madrid has become increasingly bitter in recent weeks.

