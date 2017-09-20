(CNN) Spanish police raided multiple Catalan regional government buildings and arrested several senior officials ahead of a disputed independence referendum.

Tensions over independence had been escalating for weeks between the wealthy northwest region and the Spanish central government before Josep Maria Jove, Catalonia's junior economic minister, was arrested overnight along with eight others by Spain's Guardia Civil police, an investigator told CNN.

The high-ranking Catalan officials' arrests came as police raided three government buildings -- the Presidency and the Ministries of Economy and Finance and Foreign Affairs -- the Ministry of Catalonia confirmed to CNN.

An issue with the referendum's website is believed to be the cause of the raids, according to a press officer from the regional government.

People hold a banner reading "Independence now!" in Catalan at a demonstration on September 11.

The Interior Ministry in Madrid would not confirm any arrests, citing an "ongoing operation."

