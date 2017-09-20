Two more arrests in London tube attack inquiry

London (CNN) Police have arrested two more men in connection with last week's attack on the London Underground at Parsons Green station.

The arrests, in city of Newport in South Wales, bring the total number of people in custody in connection with the attack to five.

A 48-year-old man and a 30-year old-man were arrested by the Metropolitan Police Counter Terrorism Command in connection with Welsh law enforcement officials. Two addresses in Newport are being searched.

A 25-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday night in Newport.

