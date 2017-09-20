Breaking News

Sean Penn boards Hulu show from 'House of Cards' creator

By Sandra Gonzalez, CNN

Updated 3:26 PM ET, Wed September 20, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Elisabeth Moss doesn't look for heroes
Elisabeth Moss doesn't look for heroes

    JUST WATCHED

    Elisabeth Moss doesn't look for heroes

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Elisabeth Moss doesn't look for heroes 02:43

(CNN)Fresh off a few major wins at Sunday's Emmy Awards, Hulu has just scored a big-name star for one of its upcoming shows.

Two-time Oscar winner Sean Penn will take on his first regular TV role in "The First," from "House of Cards" creator Beau Willimon.
Hulu did not release details regarding Penn's role due to the secrecy surrounding the project.
What is known about "The First" is that the series takes place in the near future -- Willimon teased that the show would be set 15-20 years from now at the ATX TV Festival over the summer -- and follows the first human mission to Mars.
    "I have such deep admiration for Sean's immense talent and extraordinary body of work," said Willimon in a statement via Hulu. "I feel very lucky to be collaborating with an artist of his caliber."
    Read More
    It will follow the stories of the astronauts and their families.
    The show was ordered straight to series back in May, just one week after the debut of "The Handmaid's Tale," a show that proved to be a breakout for the streaming network.
    Elisabeth Moss doesn&#39;t look for heroes
    Elisabeth Moss doesn't look for heroes

      JUST WATCHED

      Elisabeth Moss doesn't look for heroes

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Elisabeth Moss doesn't look for heroes 02:43
    "The Handmaid's Tale" picked up eight Emmy wins this year, including best drama, making Hulu is the first streaming network to pick up the big prize.
    "Handmaid's Tale" star Elisabeth Moss also picked up the best actress in a drama award.
    Penn is arguably the biggest star to join the Hulu fold to date. Household names like Hugh Laurie and James Franco also star in shows on the streaming network, but those series failed to break through the noise of so-called Peak TV quite like "The Handmaid's Tale".
    "The First" is expected to premiere in 2018.