Sean Penn boards Hulu show from 'House of Cards' creator

(CNN) Fresh off a few major wins at Sunday's Emmy Awards, Hulu has just scored a big-name star for one of its upcoming shows.

Two-time Oscar winner Sean Penn will take on his first regular TV role in "The First," from "House of Cards" creator Beau Willimon.

Hulu did not release details regarding Penn's role due to the secrecy surrounding the project.

What is known about "The First" is that the series takes place in the near future -- Willimon teased that the show would be set 15-20 years from now at the ATX TV Festival over the summer -- and follows the first human mission to Mars.

"I have such deep admiration for Sean's immense talent and extraordinary body of work," said Willimon in a statement via Hulu. "I feel very lucky to be collaborating with an artist of his caliber."

