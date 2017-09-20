Woman at center of Kevin Hart scandal speaks

Story highlights Montia Sabbag says she was involved with Hart

Her attorney said they want authorities to investigate

(CNN) A woman who has been linked to actor Kevin Hart in an alleged extortion plot held a press conference Wednesday to say that she, too, is a victim.

With her attorney Lisa Bloom, Montia Sabbag faced cameras Wednesday and said she was in an "intimate relationship" with the actor about a month ago and unknowingly photographed in the process.

Sabbag said she had nothing to do with a reported attempt to extort money from Hart.

"I'm not an extortionist, I'm not a stripper," Sabbag said. "I'm a recording artist and an actress and I've not broken any laws. I had nothing to do with these recordings."

Hart posted a contrite video over the weekend on his Instagram account apologizing to his pregnant wife, Eniko Parrish, and his children from his first marriage for "a bad error in judgment."

