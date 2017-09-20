Jada Pinkett Smith denies she's a Scientologist

Story highlights The actress says she's studied Dianetics but isn't member of controversial church

Outspoken ex-church member Leah Remini had claimed otherwise about Pinkett Smith

(CNN) Jada Pinkett Smith wants everyone to know she's not a Scientologist. She is just in the habit of practicing "human kindness."

The actress is disputing Leah Remini's assertion that she's a member of the controversial Church of Scientology.

Remini, whose A&E series, "Scientology and the Aftermath," just won an Emmy for outstanding informational series or special, recently told The Daily Beast that Pinkett Smith has "been in Scientology a long time."

"I never saw Will there," Remini said, referring to Pinkett Smith's famous husband, "but I saw Jada at the Celebrity Centre.

"They opened up a Scientology school, and have since closed it. But Jada, I had seen her at the Scientology Celebrity Centre all the time."

